Marc Platt to Produce Rom-Com Feature ‘Players’ for Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Marc Platt will be heading to Netflix with his next movie with Marc Platt Productions set to produce a new romantic-comedy movie for Netflix called Players and will star Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr.

The new rom-com (a genre that has been revived by Netflix in recent years) will come from the American movie producer Marc Platt who is known for helping create massive hits such as La La Land, Bridge of Spies, Mary Poppins Returns, the upcoming Cruella movie and Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Players will be a female-led rom-com with Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin, Carmen Sandiego, Annihilation) playing the role of Mack. Mack is a sports journalist at the Chicago Tribune who is completely obvious to the fact that Adam, played by Daman Wayans Jr. (Let’s Be Cops, Big Hero 6, New Girl) is in love with her.

The other main character is by the name of Brannagan but hasn’t been cast just yet.

Trish Sie is currently attached to the movie as the director. Trish is mainly known for her directing on Pitch Perfect 3 and Step Up All In.

Here’s how the rom-com is described:

“SET IT UP meets WEDDING CRASHERS about a young woman who. with the help of her friends. uses her sports savvy to pick up guys. When she finds a guy she actually wants to be in a long term relationship. the group needs to change their strategy from playing for scores to playing for keeps.”

The movie is set to be filmed in Chicago and no filming dates are known just yet.

