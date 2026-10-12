Screenwriter Dorien Goertzen on the Global Success of Dutch Netflix Series ‘The Perfect Lie’

We already knew the Netherlands was perfectly capable of producing great television. But with The Perfect Lie (De Eetclub), Netflix is proving that Dutch productions can hold their own on the international stage, too. The Dutch thriller series has been keeping viewers around the world glued to their screens, spending four consecutive weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 for non-English-language shows.

We spoke to screenwriter Dorien Goertzen about the unexpected success, the secrets behind the scenes, and why a group of thoroughly unlikeable characters can still prove so utterly irresistible.

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Anyone expecting The Perfect Lie to be a harmless tale of drinks, elaborate dinner parties, and friends catching up is in for quite a surprise. Behind the immaculate front doors, expensive wine glasses, and carefully curated lives of this close-knit circle of friends lies a whole world of dirty secrets. And in this Netflix series, that Pandora’s box is opened with spectacularly dramatic consequences.

The series is based on Saskia Noort’s bestselling novel of the same name, which was previously adapted into a feature film. But while the theatrical release had to squeeze the story into a limited running time, this new adaptation gives it plenty of room to simmer, unravel, and get under viewers’ skin. The characters have been developed in greater depth, the relationships are more strained than ever, and Netflix has assembled an impressive cast of Dutch acting talent to bring it all to life.

The result? A series that deserves a full five out of five stars. More importantly, it’s a production that proves Dutch scripted television can more than hold its own against the international heavyweights dominating today’s streaming platforms.

This isn’t another lighthearted romantic comedy, a sitcom that beats you over the head with its punchlines, or a crime drama filled with drug kingpins, shootouts, and the usual underworld chaos. Instead, The Perfect Lie opts for something far more intriguing: a mysterious, multilayered drama in which human weaknesses, hidden agendas, and morally questionable decisions take center stage.

Dorien Goertzen is one of the creative minds behind the series. She previously made her mark with television productions such as De F*ckulteit and Swanenburg, and also contributed to feature films including Net als in de film and All Inclusive. With The Perfect Lie, she’s added another standout title to her résumé, one that’s now attracting attention well beyond the Netherlands.

We sat down with Dorien to find out more. How do you write a story filled with characters you probably shouldn’t like, yet somehow can’t stop watching for seven episodes? Did anyone see this international success coming? What happens when a story you’ve spent years developing suddenly finds an audience across the globe?

The Perfect Lie has become a major success not only in the Netherlands but internationally as well. What have the weeks since its release been like for you? Did you ever expect the series to make such an impact?

No, I didn’t even dare to hope for that. Of course, it’s wonderful for all of us to experience. You live with a series like this for such a long time, and everyone puts so much effort into getting it right. So it’s amazing when you realise it’s really resonating with people. We’ve received messages from all over the place!

The Perfect Lie was previously adapted into a feature film. What approach did you take when developing the series? And what opportunities did the television format offer to explore the story and its characters in greater depth?

We wanted to create something broader in scope than the film, and even the book itself. A series gave us the opportunity to bring the other members of the Dinner Club into focus. What drives people to tell such lies and make such terrible choices?

It’s not a problem if characters aren’t likeable. You don’t necessarily have to relate to the choices they make, or approve of them. But to become invested in their stories, you do need to understand why they do what they do. So you have to give viewers the opportunity to get to know your characters.

Those seven episodes gave us the chance to really explore all of that and make their motivations understandable on an emotional level.

Every member of the cast delivers an impressive performance. Did you already have particular actors in mind for certain characters while writing? And how did the final cast come together?

When I’m writing, I usually do have certain people in mind, although that can change throughout the process. And you also know that once casting begins, you have to be willing to let those ideas go.

It can be really interesting to see an actor or actress in a particular role who is completely different from the person you imagined while writing. Almost like a contrasting colour. Sometimes that adds a really surprising extra layer to a character.

In this case, the director started casting at a certain point, and we all agreed fairly quickly on who we wanted. In the end, it was about fifty-fifty between unexpected choices and actors we’d already had in mind.

The Perfect Lie also seems to be reaching a large audience outside the Netherlands. International success isn’t necessarily a given for Dutch productions. What do you think makes this particular story so relatable or appealing to viewers around the world?

I think the story of desperately wanting to belong somewhere, and being willing to go to extreme lengths to achieve that, is pretty universal. And apparently, the friends in the Dinner Club feel ‘real’ enough for viewers to go along with their story. In that sense, I don’t think there’s much difference between people from different countries. We’re all human, and broadly speaking, we all want the same things.

On top of that, series that really invite you to think along and piece together the puzzle, while also having characters who are compelling enough to make you want to do so, are few and far between. Apparently, we’ve managed to achieve that.

Streaming platforms are giving Dutch films and series an increasingly prominent international platform. What impact do you think the success of The Perfect Lie could have on the opportunities and ambitions of future Dutch productions?

I don’t know whether this success necessarily means anything for other Dutch series in general. I think every series has to prove itself all over again. There’s so much content available, and you have so little time to draw people in and, more importantly, keep them watching. Perhaps more international viewers will at least be willing to give the next Dutch series a chance because they enjoyed The Perfect Lie. That alone would already be a win!

A production like The Perfect Lie is a long journey, from the initial ideas to the moment the finished series finally reaches viewers. Which moments from that entire process have stayed with you the most personally?

As a writer, you spend such a long time living with these characters, imagining how they speak, behave, and feel, but all of that exists entirely in your head. The moment the director starts working with the actors and the series begins to come off the page is always very special to me.

That’s when you start to feel whether something you once came up with together actually works. The story, the world surrounding it, the humour, the chemistry between the characters. For writers, I think that’s really one of the most rewarding parts of the whole process.

With The Perfect Lie, you’ve created a series that’s now being watched far beyond the Netherlands. Has that success sparked any new ambitions for you? Are there perhaps international productions or genres you’d like to challenge yourself with in the future?

I’m always looking forward to the next production. That isn’t necessarily tied to a particular genre, although I can’t really see myself making horror. Nor is it tied to a particular country, although I find writing in Dutch the easiest. Above all, what drives me is the desire to create something good. Something that says something about people and the world we live in.

Just as I can be genuinely moved by stories myself, I hope to move other people with the stories I tell. That really remains the ultimate goal.

The series is based on the work of Saskia Noort. How closely was she involved in developing this new version of The Perfect Lie? And what was it like for you as a creator to work with the original author?

We really had the freedom to create our own adaptation based on Saskia’s classic novel. Of course, she did eventually read and watch everything, and she was very enthusiastic. I think it’s impressive how she was able to let go of her own work and genuinely see this as a new incarnation of it. I already knew her from another series we’d worked on, and I find her a really lovely person to collaborate with.

For viewers who have already devoured The Perfect Lie and are looking for something new to watch, which films or series on Netflix would you personally recommend?

I think I’ll go with some of my all-time favourites. If I had to recommend something along the lines of a crime series, I’d say Fargo or Ozark. Otherwise, The Crown, After Life, Baby Reindeer, Black Mirror, and The Office. But of course, there’s plenty more great stuff out there!

The Perfect Lie is now streaming on Netflix.