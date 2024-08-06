New Anime on Netflix in September 2024

September is still weeks away, but already we know of some anime titles coming to Netflix soon.

New Licensed Anime on Netflix in September 2024

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024)

Director: Mitsuo Fukuda

Genre: Mecha | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Sōichirō Hoshi, Rie Tanaka, Akira Ishida, Nanako Mori, Kenichi Suzumura

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2024

The highest-grossing film in Gundam franchise history, FREEDOM, was years in the making. Development started in 2006, but with Chiaki Morosawa’s health deteriorating, it was postponed for years. In the years following her death in 2016, the movie’s development restarted, and director Mitsuo Fukuda took over the remainder of the screenplay.

One year after the Second Alliance-PLANT War, Lacus Clyne established Compass, a world peace monitoring organization. With other soldiers, Kira Yamato joins the organization and intervenes in fights, and with the Emerging Countries Foundation, takes the fight to the Blue Cosmos Headquarters.

New Anime Movies on Netflix in September 2024

Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa

Genre: Drama, Music | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: Yuuki Yamada, Shoutarou Mamiya, Amane Okayama, Sayaka Kinoshita, Kenji Nomura

Netflix Release Date: September 1st, 2024

Subscribers will be disappointed to learn that the adaptation of Shinichi Ishizuka’s beloved manga is only available on Netflix in the US and Canada. Any anime fan who loves musical anime will not be disappointed and shouldn’t miss out.

Dai Miyamoto, a high school student, experiences jazz music for the first time when his friend takes him to a live performance. Inspired by the music, Dai takes up the tenor saxophone and begins to teach himself, despite now knowing how to read sheet music. The audience heavily criticizes his first live performance, but undeterred, Dai is determined to give learning the saxophone his all.

