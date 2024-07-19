New Anime on Netflix in August 2024

July has only just arrived, but we’ve already learned of some of the exciting anime coming your way in August 2024.

In case you missed it, July is another good month of new anime content on Netflix. You can also find the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix in July 2024 here.

New Netflix Original Anime on Netflix in August 2024

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Mamiko Noto, Daisuke Namikawa, Yuuichi Nakamura, Yuko Sanpei, Miyuki Sawashiro

Coming to Netflix: August 1st

Beloved rom-com anime From Me to You returns for an unexpected third season, thirteen years after the second season ended.

Sawako Kuronuma, a freshman high school student, is bullied for her resemblance to The Ring horror icon Sadako, and her classmates tease her. Despite her appearance, Sawako is a gentle and sweet soul, but the idea of making friends is lost on her. However, when the popular Kazehaya begins talking with her, he becomes her first friend.

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Misaki Kuno, Kaede Hondom Yumiri Hanamori, Yukitoshi Tokumoto

Coming to Netflix: August 6th, 2024

The Camelot Cup will be in full swing in the second season as Gawain and Lancelot compete for Team Japan. They will go head-to-head against other talented golfing countries like the UK and USA.

Gawain Nanuami, despite his small stature, possesses unbelievable physical strength and observation skills and has a profound love for baseball. But all that changes when he meets Kiria Nishino, a professional golfer. Gawain falls in love with Golf and enrolls at Camelot Academy, a prestigious school for aspiring golfers worldwide.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 3) N

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Minori Suzuki, Yuka Terasaki, Megumi Hayashibara, Daiki Yamashita, Yoshino Aoyama

Netflix Release Date: August 9th, 2024

The adventures of Liko and Roy continue across the Pokémon world!

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 28 Minutes

Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosario Dawson, Ann Dowd, André Holland

Coming to Netflix: August 29th, 2024

The Terminator franchise has had many ups and downs over the past decade. However, an anime adaptation is a step forward in the right direction for the beloved sci-fi franchise.

A soldier caught between the apocalyptic future and the past is sent to save humanity. Arriving in 1997, it is her task to protect Malcolm Lee, a scientist working on an AI system to rival Skynet’s.

New Netflix Original Anime Movies on Netflix in August 2024

Director:

Genre: | Runtime:

Cast:

Coming to Netflix: August 22nd, 2024

The arrival of Sailor Moon cosmos will conclude the Sailor Moon Crystal story and act as the fifth season of the story.

“Sailor Moon must stand up and fight once again when a new enemy called Shadow Galactica, an organization bent on destroying everything and ruling the universe, begins eliminating her friends one by one. Her task requires her to persevere when solitude threatens to overwhelm her. Will she be able to protect those she loves? What awaits her beyond the battle? Sailor Moon fights on despite the pressure of her self-imposed mission as the final chapter of the beautiful and strong Sailor Guardians begins.”

New Licensed Anime on Netflix in August 2024

One Piece (Season 22)

New Episodes: 54 | Total Episodes: 610

Genre: Shōnen | Runtime: 24 minutes

Cast: Mayumi Tanaka, Akemi Okamura, Kazuya Nakai, Kappei Yamaguchi, Hiroaku Hirata

Netflix Release Date: August 1st, 2024

The Punk Hazard Arc will soon be available to stream on Netflix, so fans will soon have over 600 episodes to enjoy.

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in August 2024? Let us know in the comments below!