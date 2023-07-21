No, Netflix Still Isn’t Making ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Season 2

Rumors are flying left and right again about The Queen’s Gambit returning for a second season, thanks to several Facebook pages stating that the show will be returning for a season 2. Sadly, these posts are not accurate.

Released in October 2020, The Queen’s Gambit has grown to be one of Netflix’s most beloved limited series of all time. Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, the seven-part miniseries was based on the 1983 novel of the same name and starred Anya Taylor-Joy.

As we’ve now stated several times. The series was and still is designed as limited, meaning it’s one and done. However, that hasn’t stopped rampant speculation over the past three years, and that’s come to the forefront again in recent days.

The post in question was posted on a Facebook page named “Netflix News,” which, according to the page “transparency report,” is operated out of the United States and the Philippines. The post stating that The Queen’s Gambit will return for season 2 and has been “officially confirmed” was posted on July 14th and has since picked up 172 thousand likes and nearly 20 thousand shares, likely being viewed millions of times.

Of course, this is completely false.

This isn’t the first time in 2023 there’s been rumors about a return for The Queen’s Gambit. In January 2023, actress Anya Taylor Joy had her social media account hacked and posted a Tweet saying, “The Queen’s Gambit 2,” which racked up thousands of likes before being pulled.

Misinformation on Facebook is nothing new. We’ve been covering it for years (Harry Potter is often the biggest source of viral fake Netflix news) how Facebook pages state that shows are returning when they’re not, and movies are getting sequels when they’re not.

So why is this page posting misinformation? What do they get out of it? On the face of it, they’re running these fake posts to drive up engagement, and page likes to sell off or begin promoting websites eventually.

Netflix Memes, another popular Facebook page, often promotes links to Netflix Life, a Netflix-centric fansite like ours run by the Fansided network. In those instances, their links to that site contain an affiliate code whereby that page will earn money for sending traffic their way.

In a post on July 17th, they posted a similar story, stating season 2 of The Queen’s Gambit was on the way while linking to Netflix Life’s story that in no way states the show will be returning.

On previous occasions when we’ve reported this, Netflix Life has responded to us saying, “Netflix Life/FanSided are not associated with the account,” adding that they’re not responsible for the content.

Other accounts we’ve found promoting fake Netflix news link to sites like FandomWire and NetflixJunkie.

While the show won’t be returning, Netflix does intend to release a mobile game for the show in late July 2023. Releasing on July 25th, 2023, here’s what you can expect from the new game that’ll be launching on both iOS and Google Play:

“Take some lessons, play puzzles and matches or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the show. From players new to the game to chess masters, this immersive experience that pays homage to the award-winning drama has something for everyone.”

There you have it – no season 2 of The Queen’s Gambit – sorry!