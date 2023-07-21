Marlon Wayans ‘Luck Key’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is set to be the streaming home of the already-announced action comedy Luck Key, an American remake of the 2016 Korean movie of the same name that will likely star Marlon Wayans.

The script for Netflix’s Luck Key was being written by brothers Jim and Brian Kehoe, whose credits include Blockers and a few upcoming projects, including Unleashed for Netflix starring Dave Bautista. No director is attached to Luck Key yet.

The first reference to the movie’s development came in August 2022, when Deadline reported that Dave Bautista and Jeff Tomsic were working on Unleashed for Netflix.

Midway through the report, they mentioned Luck Key, saying:

“They [Jim & Brian Kehoe] also scripted Luck Key, a remake of the Korean film of the same title, that will star Marlon Wayans. AGC’s Stuart Ford is producing alongside Wayans and producing partner Rick Alvarez. It’s about an assassin and an actor who switch lives and find out what’s really important to them.”

Now a year on, a registration has been filed at Netflix for Luck Key and in addition, we’ve got two additional sources that have attached the movie for a Netflix streaming release down the road.

Who’s behind Luck Key remake at Netflix?

AGC Studios have grown to become a key supplier for various streaming services, including Netflix. Some of their Netflix projects include the recently release The Perfect Find starring Gabrielle Union and the hit documentary The Tinder Swindler (which is getting a scripted movie too).

What’s the plot of Luck Key?

Netflix’s Luck Key is a remake of the 2016 Korean movie of the same name, which, in turn, is a remake of a 2012 Japanese comedy called Key of Life.

Here’s the logline for Luck Key 2016:

A reverse comedy that tells the story of a perfectionist assassin who falls and hits his head in a sauna, giving him amnesia. When a down-and-out actor switches locker keys with him, they switch lives until the hit-man, who soon becomes an action hero on TV, starts to remember things.

Who is cast in Luck Key?

Marlon Wayans is attached to Netflix’s Luck Key to play the lead role.

This will mark Wayans’ fourth major Netflix Original for Netflix since he began working with the streamer back in 2017. Those prior Netflix Original titles include Naked, Sextuplets, and The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Wayans also has a Netflix Original stand-up special called Woke-Ish. Internationally Netflix is still home to seasons 1-2 of the NBC comedy Marlon (it departed Netflix US earlier in 2023).

No further cast members are known at this stage.

What’s the production status of Luck Key?

Development on Netflix’s Luck Key is currently most likely halted due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Before the strikes, the project seemed to be still in the early stages of development.

What’s the Netflix release date for Luck Key?

As the movie is still in the very early stages of development, it’s too early to speak of any release dates, but we could estimate sometime in late 2024 if filming starts in 2023. Given numerous strikes ongoing, however, it could be much later when we see the movie eventually released.