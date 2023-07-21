‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Soundtrack: All The Songs in New Netflix Movie

They Cloned Tyrone is now out on Netflix and with it comes a big soundtrack of well-recognized songs from over the past few decades. Here’s a rundown of the full soundtrack and who put together the score for the new Netflix Original movie.
Directed by Juel Taylor, the new sci-fi comedy is about a trio (played by
John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) who get mixed up in a government conspiracy. If you haven’t yet checked out the movie and wanting to know whether to take the plunge, check out our review, which we gave a “PLAY” rating. Andrew Morgan wrote for us:
“Sci-Fi, Comedy, & Mystery all wrapped up in a message worth discussing. Boyega, Foxx, & Parris are an absolute blast and a well-balanced trio.”
Desmond Murray and Pierre Charles are the two composers behind the soundtrack for the movie.
Murray spoke to Netflix ahead of the release of the movie, saying:
“We had a huge sand box in which to play, so the fun came from blending sounds and experimenting with various instruments popularized – their respective eras.
However, the lack of constraints obscured the starting point, periodically raising questions about the extent to which we could lean into an era or bend or break rules.”
Full Track List for They Cloned Tyrone
- Peeping Tom – Elyse “EAT” Thoms and Ter’ron “Fat” Ron
- Feelin Good – Saba & Uncle See J
- Nite and Day – Al B. Sure!
- Constellation – Ski Mask the Slump God
- I Was Thinkin – Reggie
- Saturday Love – Cherrelle & Alexander O’Neal
- God’s Wheel – Teddy Walton & Project Pat
- Socks and Slides – Uncle See’ J and LB
- K.O.B. – FB Boochie
- I’d Rather Be With You – Bootsy Collins
- So Tired – Twelve’len
- Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough – Michael Jackson
- What I Say – Point 0 with Twork D, PPMG Niko Gramz
- I Want To Thank You – Alicia Myers
- Nuthin’ – Ayzha Nyree
- Nosferatu – Ben Kenobe
- Back That Azz Up – Om’mas Keith
- I’m Going Down – Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris
- Love Hangover – Diana Ross
- Where Dem Dollas At – Gangsta Boo feat. DJ Paul & Juicy J
- I Need A Hug – Ottie James
- Round and Round – FCG HEEM and Journee Belle
- Umi See – Uncle See’ J
- Winner Chicken Dinner – Big K.R.I.T.
- Mysterious Vibes – The Blackbyrd
- Drunk AF – PJ
- Sage – Shariff Earp
- Trial Time – The Last Mr. Bigg
- Chosen Don – P50 and Yung Herm
- I’ll Be Good – René & Angela
- Waiting On – Herm and Sleebo Slick
- Sheisty – Trinidad James, Kamaiyah Johnson, Hope Tala
- Who Cloned Tyrone – Erykah Badu
- W250 HZ – Uncle See’ J
Spotify Playlist for They Cloned Tyrone
Netflix, via their Spotify hub, has uploaded the entire soundtrack to an official playlist that also promises “exclusive content”.
According to Film Music Reporter, a movie soundtrack CD is being released under Republic Records. Seventeen songs will feature on the soundtrack there in total.
Closing out the article, let’s take a look at a few more of the people who put the soundtrack and score for They Cloned Tyrone together:
- Additional music provided by Terrace Martin
- Music supervisors on the movie were Philippe Pierre and Stephanie Diaz-Matos
- Score mixed by Brian Bender
- The two score mix assistants were Jannick Frampton and Aaron Newberry
- Orchestration by Max Berlin
- The music co-ordinator was Jules Levy.
Did you like the soundtrack for They Cloned Tyrone? Let us know in the comments down below.