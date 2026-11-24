Netflix’s kids library is about to get a lot more British. The BBC and Netflix have announced a new partnership that will see a dedicated CBeebies hub launch on Netflix in the UK on December 2, with a global rollout also in the works and Netflix putting money into brand-new CBeebies shows.

From December 2, Netflix subscribers in the United Kingdom will find a CBeebies-branded hub inside the service, home to a curated selection of 24 programmes from the BBC’s preschool brand. Hey Duggee, Numberblocks, and Teletubbies are the three titles headlining the launch.

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Both companies are describing this as a limited trial. The BBC says it wants to test whether putting a sample of its preschool lineup on Netflix can extend CBeebies’ reach and visibility, and whether that viewing can be attributed back to the BBC.

Importantly, nothing is leaving the BBC’s own platforms. Every show in the trial stays on BBC iPlayer, which remains the home of the full CBeebies lineup alongside the linear channel and YouTube. The BBC stresses that the Netflix selection is only a small part of the wider CBeebies offering.

Netflix is no stranger to British preschool favorites, of course, with the likes of Shaun the Sheep and Hey Duggee already streaming. What’s different here is the branding: rather than individual licensed titles scattered across the kids catalog, CBeebies gets its own space.

A global rollout and new commissions

The deal isn’t limited to the UK. BBC Studios has brokered a separate distribution deal that will bring the CBeebies brand experience to Netflix members outside the UK, with additional titles in the mix. No dates or title lists have been confirmed for international regions just yet.

There are some exceptions. The global deal does not include China, and the BBC notes that BBC Studios already has exclusive partnerships in place in New Zealand and South Africa.

Perhaps the most significant detail for the UK kids TV industry is that Netflix has committed to funding a small number of new CBeebies commissions as part of the partnership.

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Why this deal matters

Netflix has spent the past year working hard to win over parents, and CBeebies is about as trusted as preschool brands get, especially in the UK and hopefully soon, globally. Kids media analyst Emily Horgan, will be doing a deep dive The Kids StreamerSphere, sees the logic for Netflix, giving us a sneak peek saying:

Why build your own preschool umbrella brand when you partner with arguably the most trusted one in the world? Trust is one of the key acquisition triggers for family subscribers after all.

Horgan reports that the UK hub is expected to run to nearly 1,000 episodes, with at least a full season of each show, and that the lineup will also include Sarah & Duck, Go Jetters, JoJo & Gran Gran, and Supertato. She adds that kids who finish an episode of a CBeebies show on Netflix will be surfaced directly into the hub, turning one show into a route to the whole collection.

From our point of view, it shows a growing . That’s true beyond this deal too. We’ve seen recent pickups from the likes of Mattel such as new entries in Thomas and Hot Wheels came to Netflix alongside releases on YouTube and without Original branding.

What the BBC and Netflix are saying

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said:

This limited trial will make a curated selection of CBeebies programmes available on Netflix, while BBC iPlayer remains the home of the full CBeebies experience. It’s an opportunity to learn more about how partnerships can help us extend the reach of our content.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, added that while iPlayer remains the home of CBeebies, “viewing habits are changing,” and that the trial will “showcase a taster of what we offer and help promote brilliant UK children’s content.”

Anne Mensah, Netflix’s VP of UK Content, said:

CBeebies holds a special and unrivalled place in the hearts of UK families and we are delighted to bring that love to all our Netflix homes in the UK and beyond. This unique partnership allows us to work hand in hand with the BBC to support our brilliant British kids’ programme makers.

We’ll keep you posted on the full list of CBeebies titles and international launch plans as we learn more.