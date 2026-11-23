Netflix rolled into London on Monday night for the European premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, and What’s on Netflix was in attendance at the BFI IMAX to see David Fincher’s take on Quentin Tarantino’s script on the biggest screen in the UK.

Hosted by Edith Bowman, the evening saw Fincher joined on stage by much of the film’s cast, including Elizabeth Debicki (talent agent Karen Crosby), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (pro footballer turned screen star Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison), Scott Caan (TV megastar Charlie Peters) and Peter Weller, who plays Cliff’s dad, Gus. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also made the trip to London to introduce the film.

Where was Brad Pitt?

The one notable absence was the man himself. Brad Pitt had been due to walk the carpet but pulled out just hours before the screening, with organisers confirming that he had come down with the flu and had been advised not to travel.

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Sarandos acknowledged the absence from the stage, telling the audience, “We’re sorry that Brad is under the weather and not here tonight, but you will love him all over again when this movie is over.”

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Sarandos on how the film landed at Netflix

Sarandos used his time on stage to tell the story of how the project came together, and it turns out it didn’t take much convincing.

“This whole thing with Netflix really started with an 11-word text from David Fincher to me that said, ‘Written by Quentin Tarantino, directed by David Fincher, starring Brad Pitt,'” Sarandos said. “And I gave him back a one-word text that just said, ‘Yes.’ And who wouldn’t, by the way?”

He went on to draw a line between himself and Tarantino: “Quentin Tarantino worked in a video store like I did. He learned all the history of cinema in those stores like I did, from those shelves, and then he went on to make history himself with his nine phenomenal films.”

On Pitt, Sarandos pointed out that the actor has history with the streamer, having starred in the Netflix Original War Machine (not to be confused with the newly released Alan Ritchson movie, as some outlets continue to) almost a decade ago, before adding: “Audiences love him, Oscar loved Cliff Booth, and clearly Quentin wasn’t done with him yet.”

The highest praise, though, was saved for Fincher, who has called Netflix home for well over a decade now.

“David is our greatest living director, a one-of-one creator,” Sarandos said. “He makes more drama out of two people sitting in a room than any director in history. The drama for David is the information, and when and how people get it.”

He continued: “He is exacting, he is precise. His poetry is precision.”

Sarandos also thanked producer Ceán Chaffin, Netflix film executive Ori Marmur and the wider Netflix teams before confirming the rollout plan once more: the film hits IMAX screens from November 25th before landing on Netflix globally on December 23rd.

As for Fincher? True to form, he kept things brief. “Okay, enough talk. We made this for an audience. We hope you like it, and let’s begin.”

Our first thoughts on The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

While Andrew will have our full review up in time for the Netflix release, I wanted to share some of my own thoughts from the packed-out crowd at the BFI IMAX in London, which is the first time I’ve ever been there (I now have experienced what many dub the piss alley!).

Long story short, it’s a banger. It’s got plenty of Tarantino and plenty of Fincher in it, and it’s a potent mix. Brad Pitt is genuinely funny, and you can tell he’s having a great time exploring more of his character, which we do plenty, but even when you think you’ve gotten to know his backstory, another clanger drops (and there are plenty of them) which leaves you wondering who this guy is all over again. Elizabeth Debicki has picked up a lot of the praise from most critics and it’s well placed, but I also thought Peter Weller did a spectacular job too.

It’s equally thrilling and funny and doesn’t waste a minute of your time. Thoroughly fun. Whether you need to see it on an IMAX screen is entirely down to you; I wouldn’t say it’s totally necessary, but if you want Netflix to keep pursuing this method of release, or miss any of the cameos and spoilers that will unleash on the net come this weekend, I’d suggest you do.

Also, as an aside, it’s bewildering that much of the debate over the past weekend and beyond about this film has been about a few frames that may or may not use AI (I frankly couldn’t tell and only even noticed because of those screenshots going around; it’s literally out of view of the action and 10–20 frames at best). It’s nitpicking to the extreme and frankly does more harm than good for the AI debate given how innocuous that scene is. Maybe there’s more that I’m missing, but frankly I was having too good of a time with the human story to care about some minor background details not being right.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth arrives in IMAX on November 25th and streams on Netflix from December 23rd. Are you planning to catch it on the big screen first? Let us know in the comments.