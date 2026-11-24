After debuting at number one on Netflix’s global non-English chart last July, French action thriller Elite Force is heading back for a sophomore season, with cameras now rolling in Paris. Here’s everything we know so far about season 2 of Elite Force.

Co-created by Julien Leclercq and Sylvain Caron, the six-part series (known as GIGN in France) landed on Netflix on July 22nd, 2026, and looked like a likely candidate for renewal from the off. Even so, Netflix held back any news on its scripted shows at its October upfronts.

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The hints have been there, though. Shortly after release, Tomer Sisley said a second season was already being written, and he later told Télé Loisirs that the show’s producer had scheduled a meeting last August. The official renewal comes after Julien Leclercq shared a season 2 script on November 13th on social media:

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How well did Elite Force perform on Netflix?

In short: very well for a French-language series. Elite Force spent four weeks in Netflix’s global non-English TV top 10, including two weeks at number one, picking up 20.9 million views and 103 million hours viewed along the way.

That opening week is worth a second look, too. With a Wednesday release, the show had just five days to rack up its 10.1 million views.

Week Period Rank Views Hours Viewed 1 July 20th – July 26th #1 10,100,000 49,600,000 2 July 27th – August 2nd #1 6,900,000 34,200,000 (-31%) 3 August 3rd – August 9th #6 2,500,000 12,400,000 (-64%) 4 August 10th – August 16th #8 1,400,000 6,800,000 (-45%) Total 20,900,000 103,000,000

The reach was just as impressive. According to our top 10 data, Elite Force featured in the weekly TV top 10s of 91 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Italy, India and Mexico.

Unsurprisingly, it had the longest legs closer to home. The show charted for five weeks in France, Switzerland, Ukraine and New Caledonia, and for four weeks in Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Morocco, Lebanon and Nigeria. Most of the rest of Europe kept it around for three weeks, while the majority of the Americas and Asia-Pacific saw it drop out after two.

The drop-off after week two was steep, but a number one debut and a 91-country footprint is a rare result for a French Netflix Original, particularly at a time when few of them (Blood Coast aside) have been handed more episodes.

When will season 2 of Elite Force be in production?

Filming is already underway. According to casting calls posted on Figurants.com, cameras began rolling in the Paris region on Monday, November 23rd, with shoot dates scheduled through to at least mid-April 2027.

Netflix France confirmed production start on socials today:

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Two separate calls give us an idea of what’s in store. The first is looking for Russian-speaking actors who are comfortable handling weapons to play Russian soldiers and mercenaries, for a block of filming running until December 18th. The second is seeking men and women aged 25 to 45 with military experience or firearms training, in excellent physical shape, for dates across the whole shoot. Knowing your way around an angle grinder is listed as a bonus, so expect a few doors to come off their hinges.

Julien Leclercq, whose previous credits include The Assault, The Crew and Sentinelle, is back to direct. The cast for season 2 is confirmed to include Tomer Sisley and Tristan Zanchi, who played his protégé Max ; additional cast has not been announced yet. We reached out to Netflix and will update this story whenever it becomes available.

What do we know about season 2 of Elite Force?

As part of the announcement, we now know that David and Max, having been dismissed from the unit, will be back and at the center of a new incident “that raises suspicions and threatens its very existence”. The official logline is not yet available ; we reached out to Netflix for further details.

*Spoiler alert for season 1 below*

As we covered in our ending explained, the hostage crisis at the music academy where David’s daughter Manon was being held turned out to be a decoy. Amal Mayard (Negzzia), a former soldier and long-range shooter whose child was killed more than 15 years ago, took her own life to trigger a countdown on the explosives strapped to Manon. The team got everyone out with seconds to spare, only for David and Manon to watch on as Jess (Judith El Zein) was killed by a bomb planted under her car. She had been the real target all along.

Here’s what we expect season 2 to pick up:

David’s grief and guilt: David was captured and beaten during the siege and ultimately failed to see the real threat coming. Expect the fallout of Jess’s death, both for him and for Manon, to sit at the heart of the new season.

David was captured and beaten during the siege and ultimately failed to see the real threat coming. Expect the fallout of Jess’s death, both for him and for Manon, to sit at the heart of the new season. Max and David: Max (Tristan Zanchi), David’s godson, learned from his mother, Nathalie (Jacqueline Corado), that David is in fact his biological father, not David’s late partner Laurent. Max stormed out accusing her of robbing him of a father, and the two men have yet to have that conversation.

Max (Tristan Zanchi), David’s godson, learned from his mother, Nathalie (Jacqueline Corado), that David is in fact his biological father, not David’s late partner Laurent. Max stormed out accusing her of robbing him of a father, and the two men have yet to have that conversation. Max’s future in the unit: Cédric (Guillaume Gouix) had sidelined Max ahead of a disciplinary hearing, yet he joined the squad at the academy and took one of the shots that ended the siege. Whether that’s enough to clear him remains to be seen ; early details reveal that both Max and David have been dismissed from the unit as the season starts.

Cédric (Guillaume Gouix) had sidelined Max ahead of a disciplinary hearing, yet he joined the squad at the academy and took one of the shots that ended the siege. Whether that’s enough to clear him remains to be seen ; early details reveal that both Max and David have been dismissed from the unit as the season starts. Raphaëlle’s recovery: Max’s girlfriend was shot and wounded during the crisis, and we don’t yet know what shape she’ll be in when we return.

Max’s girlfriend was shot and wounded during the crisis, and we don’t yet know what shape she’ll be in when we return. Amal’s wider plan: Investigators discovered that Amal had killed Kröller before the attack and had photographed Jess’s license plate. Who helped her, and whether anyone is left to carry on, is still an open question.

How any of this ties into the Russian military and mercenaries mentioned in the casting calls is anyone’s guess, but it certainly suggests the show is widening its scope beyond French soil. Sisley has previously teased that there are “a few directions” the series could take.

When will Elite Force season 2 be released on Netflix?

With filming due to continue until mid-April 2027, we’re currently expecting Elite Force to return globally sometime in 2028.

The somewhat short gap between the release of season 1 and the start of production on season 2 suggests the scripts were already at an advanced stage, which lines up with what Sisley had been saying last summer.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Elite Force on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.