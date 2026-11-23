David Fincher has pushed back on reports that The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth cost $200 million, saying the Netflix movie came in at around $120 million. In a new 90-minute interview, the director also revealed how he came to direct Quentin Tarantino’s script and how close to release the movie was finished.

The $200 million figure has followed the movie since August 2025, when Quentin Tarantino said on The Church of Tarantino podcast that it was the largest budget he’d ever been associated with and that the movie would be “in the region of $200 million.” It has been widely repeated since and would make the movie the most expensive of both Tarantino’s and Fincher’s careers.

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Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he also explained why Mindhunter season 3 never happened, Fincher gave a very different number.

I wish we had 200. I’d still be shooting.

How much did The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth cost?

Fincher says he told Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos he would make the movie for “in and around” what Tarantino spent on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That movie reportedly cost between $90 and $96 million, and Fincher put it at “like 97.”

He says the new movie came in at around $120 to $123 million, with the increase down to it being more expensive to shoot in Los Angeles six years later. According to Fincher, the two productions had roughly the same number of shooting days and the same size of crew.

Fincher didn’t say what his figure covers. Reports earlier this year put Brad Pitt’s fee at $40 million, Fincher’s at $20 million, and Tarantino’s at more than $20 million for the script. If Fincher is quoting the cost of the shoot alone, those deals would account for most of the $80 million difference.

Fincher wouldn’t read the script without Tarantino’s permission

Fincher says Brad Pitt had been talking about another Cliff Booth project for nine or ten months before calling to ask him to read the script. Fincher was interested, as Cliff was his favorite character in the first movie, but he refused to open it until Tarantino had signed off.

Once he had permission, he read a script of around 230 pages, which he has previously said could have been a series. He called the opening scene “one of the best things I had read in many, many years” and also singled out a balcony scene.

He was also quick to correct the host on one point: “It’s not a sequel, okay?”

Karen Crosby isn’t a typical Tarantino character

Fincher spent a good chunk of the interview on Karen Crosby, the character played by Elizabeth Debicki. He describes her as a “giant Aussie” who takes no nonsense and acts as a gatekeeper for her most important client.

In the movie, she insists on meeting Cliff before her client does. Fincher’s reasoning is that she’s doing her due diligence on a man who may have killed his wife with a spear gun.

What interested Fincher is that Tarantino’s characters usually know exactly who they are. Crosby, he says, is “trying to find her place.”

Fincher also confirmed how precisely the movie is dated. It takes place about nine days after Star Wars opened on May 25th, 1977.

Tarantino left Fincher to it

According to Fincher, Tarantino never pushed him to shoot on film and treated the movie as Fincher’s once he’d handed the script over, although he was “never without thoughts.”

Tarantino did write to him during production to say he’d been rewatching Zodiac and didn’t understand how Fincher could shoot tiny pieces for weeks and trust they’d cut together. Tarantino’s own preference, as Fincher tells it, is to write a great scene and watch actors like Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio perform it that day.

Fincher says the feeling is mutual. He gets joy from Tarantino’s movies but “could never do it that way.”

Cliff Booth reminds Fincher of middle-school Vietnam vet janitors

Fincher compared Cliff Booth to the middle-school janitors he knew who were Vietnam veterans, saying they were the kind of intimidating figures you avoided calling, even over something as trivial as a can of spilled paint.

Cliff Booth essentially represents almost every single Vietnam vet janitor that I ever had in middle school, right? There was the guy that you go, ‘Hey, you spilled that paint.’ You could call the janitor. It’s like, ‘I’m not calling that guy. That guy’s fucking crazy.’ Like, you know, he did half the things he says he did.

To Fincher, the scarier version of the character comes with a tough hand, a handlebar mustache, floral-print Hawaiian shirts, and a blunt attitude.

Well, like, you know, the hand, the handlebar mustache and the, and the, and the floral print Hawaiian shirts and the attitude of like, ‘Son, do you ever come back to Los Angeles? Are we clear?’ And, and so like, that’s the scary version of, of Cliff Booth.

Fincher says that edge has since been mythologized through Brad Pitt, who brings a charming, self-effacing, “all shucks” quality to the role.

That’s kind of like, and, and now he’s been mythologized into this and, you know, he’s, he’s draped over Brad Pitt. So, you know, Brad brings an awful lot to it that is charming and self-effacing and all shucks.

The movie was only just finished

Fincher revealed the movie was still being worked on days before the interview, saying the team only hit render “Thursday last week.” The version the host first saw still had around 16 temporary shots in it. Of course, over the weekend, the films use of artificial intelligence has been a raging debate online with aggregators cashing in on the divisive nature of discourse and not much nuance, as expected, displayed by film lovers.

As for what to expect, Fincher called it a “hamburger movie” that’s “meant to get all over you.”

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth hits IMAX theaters on November 25th before arriving on Netflix on December 23rd.

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