One of the biggest British comedies of the past couple of years is headed to Netflix in the United States, with Amandaland set to arrive on December 22nd, 2026.

We’re expecting only season 1 of the BBC sitcom will be available on the service, marking the first time the show has been available on a subscription streaming service in the US. Until now, your only option stateside has been buying episodes digitally.

Netflix UK already has the show

This isn’t Netflix’s first rodeo with Amandaland. Netflix UK picked up the six-episode first season on March 12th, 2026, where it’s been streaming alongside BBC iPlayer ever since.

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It didn’t take long to find an audience there either. As Digital Spy reported at the time, the comedy climbed to eighth in Netflix UK’s TV top 10 within days of being added.

Notably, Netflix UK still only carries season 1, with season 2 remaining exclusive to the BBC for now.

What is Amandaland about?

For those unfamiliar, Amandaland is a spin-off of Motherland, the much-loved BBC comedy that ran for three seasons between 2016 and 2022. Lucy Punch reprises her role as Amanda, the queen bee of the school gates, who finds herself newly divorced and forced to downsize from leafy Chiswick to South Harlesden (or “SoHa” as she insists on calling it). With two teenagers in tow and her overbearing mother Felicity never far away, Amanda sets about reinventing herself with predictably disastrous results.

Joanna Lumley returns as Felicity, alongside Philippa Dunne as the ever-loyal Anne, with Samuel Anderson, Rochenda Sandall, and Siobhán McSweeney among the supporting cast. The series comes from Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz, Barunka O’Shaughnessy, and Sharon Horgan, with Horgan’s Merman producing.

The show has been a huge hit for the BBC. Season 1 picked up the BAFTA for Best Scripted Comedy earlier this year, and the 2025 Christmas special (which reunited Lumley with her Absolutely Fabulous co-star Jennifer Saunders) pulled in 7.4 million viewers to become the UK’s most-watched comedy episode of the year.

Does the Netflix release line up with new episodes?

Sort of. Season 2 aired on BBC One back in May 2026, and season 3 has been ordered but isn’t expected until 2027.

What the December 22nd date does line up with is the show’s second Christmas special. The hour-long episode airs on BBC One this December and sees Amanda ditch her quiet Christmas Eve plans to throw a last-minute party for an old school friend, played by Breeders star Daisy Haggard.

It’s worth noting that Motherland itself isn’t on Netflix in the US, currently residing on AMC+ and BritBox. Thankfully, you don’t need to have seen it to jump into Amandaland.

While Netflix continues to license a lot of BBC titles in the United Kingdom, we’ve seen less of them head to Netflix internationally and in the US over the past few years. We are seeing some of the kids content from the British broadcaster join Netflix US soon so maybe the floodgates are primed for opening? We’ll keep tracking as best we can!

Will you be checking out Amandaland when it hits Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments.