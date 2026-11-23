Following a standout first season, Akane-banashi is officially returning for season 2 in January 2027! The hit anime will kick off its Japanese broadcast on January 7, though Netflix subscribers should expect a slight delay, with a global drop likely landing in February or March. With six new cast members already confirmed to join the ensemble, here is your comprehensive guide to everything we know so far about Akane-banashi season 2 on Netflix.

Akane-banashi is a Japanese comedy anime series produced by Zexcs and directed by Ayumu Watanabe. The anime is an adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Yuki Suenaga. The manga has been running in Weekly Shōnen Jump since February 14, 2022, and as of August 2026, there are 23 volumes.

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Akane unintentionally stirs up a scandal when she’s discovered taking informal lessons from her father’s former teacher, Shiguma Arakawa. And she’s about to make even bigger waves because she is about to begin her first steps in climbing the ranks of a rakugo performer from zenza opening act to shin’uchi headliner is exchanging her secret lessons for formal training. But she’ll still have to finish high school and navigate her relationship with Shiguma’s existing apprentices, all while learning that becoming a stellar rakugoka takes much more than just being good at performing!

When is Akane-Banashi season 2 coming to Netflix?

Akane-Banashi has been confirmed to return for a second season on January 9, 2027, but its Netflix release date has not yet been confirmed. However, based on the first season’s release schedule, we can speculate when the second season will be released on Netflix.

Akane-banashi Season 2

Scheduled for January 9, 2027! ✨More: https://t.co/0za1Y089gP https://t.co/dWLgvPafGU — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) November 23, 2026

Season 1 began its Japanese broadcast on April 4 but premiered on Netflix over a month later, with the English dub on May 17, 2026. We’d expect the second season to land on Netflix in either February 2027 or March 2027.

What can we expect from the second season?

The next season will cover the events of the Apprentice Arc (Zenza Training Arc), as Akane trains as Shiguma Arakawa’s apprentice before beginning her professional rakugo career.

How much of the manga has been adapted so far?

Approximately 30 of the 217 published chapters of the Akane-banashi manga have been adapted so far.

With so much source material left to be adapted, we can expect the series to go beyond season 2.

6 New cast members confirmed for Akane-banashi season 2

It has been confirmed that six new cast members have joined the second season:

Hochu Otsuka (Naruto) as Miroku Kashiwaya.

(Naruto) as Miroku Kashiwaya. Ryotaro Okiayu (Demon Slayer) as Shomei Tsubakiya.

(Demon Slayer) as Shomei Tsubakiya. Hiroshi Naka (One Piece) as Enso Sanmeitei.

(One Piece) as Enso Sanmeitei. Mutsumi Tamura (Stone Ocean) as Urara Ransaika.

(Stone Ocean) as Urara Ransaika. Shinichiro Miki (Dragon Ball Super) as Ryu’un Kenputei.

(Dragon Ball Super) as Ryu’un Kenputei. Tomokazu Seki (Demon Slayer) as Chocho Konjakutei.

The English dub cast members for the new characters have yet to be announced.

We can expect the following Japanese and English cast members to return to reprise their roles in season 2:

Anna Nagase/Abby Trott as Akane Arakawa.

as Akane Arakawa. Jun Fukuyama/Xander Mobus as Shinta Arakawa.

as Shinta Arakawa. Shizuka Itō/Rebecca Wang as Masaki Osaki.

as Masaki Osaki. Akio Otsuka/Evan Michael Lee as Issho Arakawa.

as Issho Arakawa. Masaki Terasoma/Brook Chalmers as Shiguma Arakawa.

as Shiguma Arakawa. Hiroaki Hirata/Kirk Thornton as Ikken Arakawa.

as Ikken Arakawa. Fumihiko Tachiki/Rich Brown as Zensho Arakawa.

as Zensho Arakawa. Nobunaga Shimazaki/Landon McDonald as Maikeru Arakawa.

as Maikeru Arakawa. Seiichiro Yamashita/Darius Marquis Johnson as Guriko Arakawa.

as Guriko Arakawa. Yōhei Azakami/Jonathan Ha as Kyoji Arakawa.

as Kyoji Arakawa. Chiaki Kobayashi/Khoi Dao as Koguma Arakawa.

as Koguma Arakawa. Akihisa Shiono/Matt Shipman as Kaisei Arakawa.

as Kaisei Arakawa. Rie Takahashi/Anne Yatco as Hikaru Arakawa.

as Hikaru Arakawa. Hōchū Ōtsuka/SungWon Cho as Miroku Kashiwaya.

as Miroku Kashiwaya. Takuya Eguchi/Kellen Goff as Karashi Sanmeitei.

as Karashi Sanmeitei. Mutsumi Tamura/Kari Wahlgren as Urara Ransaika.

as Urara Ransaika. Tomokazu Seki/Ben Diskin as Chocho Konjakutei.

as Chocho Konjakutei. Ryōtarō Okiayu/Crispin Freeman as Shomei Tsubakiya.

as Shomei Tsubakiya. Ryota Iwasaki/Clifford Chapin as Kimihisa Kashio.

as Kimihisa Kashio. Yumiko Konatsu/Mona Marshall as Saki Yoshino.

Are you looking forward to watching Akane-Banashi season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!