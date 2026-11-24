With just over two weeks to go until release, Netflix has dropped the official trailer for The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, alongside the main key art and a fresh batch of images from the limited series starring Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen. All episodes arrive on Netflix globally on December 10th, 2026.

The trailer is our first proper look at footage from the series, following the single first-look image and release date announcement back in September. You can watch it in full below:

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The trailer opens on the morning of December 26th, 1996, with the frantic 911 call (“We’ve been kidnapped”) and the first officers arriving at the Ramsey home to be handed the ransom note: “They’ve taken her and this is what they left.” It doesn’t take long for doubt to creep in, with one detective remarking, “Kidnapping, huh? Six-year-old girl. I don’t know. Something isn’t right.”

From there, the trailer charts how quickly suspicion turned on the family. John and Patsy are asked point-blank whether they were involved and whether they’d take a polygraph test (“I’ll take 10 of them” is the reply), while news reports pile up and investigators openly question their story. “People are writing lies about our child,” we hear at one point, while the police have problems of their own: “Our evidence has been so contaminated, who knows what will stand in court?”

One line in particular sums up the approach the series seems to be taking: “The whole country is looking for an end to this story that makes sense to them. Whatever we find, whatever we can prove, it’ll never make sense.” The trailer then closes on a repeated plea: “I didn’t kill my baby.”

For those not up to speed, the series dramatizes one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history. Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

The series centers on one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history, and the devastating personal and public reckoning that followed the death of JonBenét Ramsey on Christmas night in 1996.

The series is landing just a couple of weeks before the 30th anniversary of JonBenét’s death.

New Images and Key Art for The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey

Netflix has also released the main key art for the series, which sees McCarthy and Owen’s Patsy and John Ramsey surrounded by a wall of press cameras, plus nine new stills. The new images take us inside the Ramsey home, behind the police tape with Boulder Police at the scene, into the detectives’ bullpen, and in front of the microphones at a press conference.

Who is starring in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey?

As we’ve previously covered, the series has assembled a seriously deep ensemble around its two leads. Here’s the full cast list:

Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) as Patsy Ramsey

(Bridesmaids, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) as Patsy Ramsey Clive Owen (Children of Men, Closer) as John Ramsey

(Children of Men, Closer) as John Ramsey Emily Mitchell (Women Talking, Ordinary Angels) as JonBenét Ramsey

(Women Talking, Ordinary Angels) as JonBenét Ramsey Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound, TRON: Legacy) as Det. Steve Thomas

(Mudbound, TRON: Legacy) as Det. Steve Thomas Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Newsroom) as Det. Linda Arndt

(Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Newsroom) as Det. Linda Arndt Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire, Joker) as Alex Hunter

(Boardwalk Empire, Joker) as Alex Hunter Owen Teague (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Bloodline) as Shane Edwards

(Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Bloodline) as Shane Edwards Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld, Capote) as Det. Tom Trujillo

(Westworld, Capote) as Det. Tom Trujillo Angus Caldwell (Unsung Hero) as Burke Ramsey

(Unsung Hero) as Burke Ramsey Jaime Ray Newman (Dopesick, The Punisher) as Amelia Hunt

(Dopesick, The Punisher) as Amelia Hunt Rory Cochrane (Dazed and Confused, Argo) as John Eller

(Dazed and Confused, Argo) as John Eller Chris Bauer (The Wire, True Blood) as Chief Tom Koby

(The Wire, True Blood) as Chief Tom Koby Will Patton (Yellowstone, Armageddon) as Lou Smit

(Yellowstone, Armageddon) as Lou Smit Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll, The Outsider) as Pete Hofstrom

(Russian Doll, The Outsider) as Pete Hofstrom John Billingsley (Star Trek: Enterprise, True Blood) as Santa Bill McReynolds

(Star Trek: Enterprise, True Blood) as Santa Bill McReynolds Josh Stamberg (WandaVision, The Affair) as Reed Hunt

(WandaVision, The Affair) as Reed Hunt Margo Martindale (The Americans, The Watcher) as Nedra Paugh

(The Americans, The Watcher) as Nedra Paugh Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Arrival) as Dr. Henry Lee

Kate Butler and Grace Cashman are also listed among the cast in Netflix’s latest materials, although their roles haven’t been confirmed.

Who’s behind the series, and how did it end up at Netflix?

Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Candelabra, A Family Affair) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach co-writing. Anne Sewitsky (Presumed Innocent) directs and executive produces. Also executive producing are David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin for 101 Studios, alongside McCarthy, Query and Wallach.

101 Studios is best known for its work with Paramount on the likes of Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown, and that’s where this series was originally headed. As we reported at the time of the first look, the project had been in development and was planned at one stage for Paramount+, with the series completing production as part of its slate before being dropped during the Paramount-Skydance merger. Netflix swooped in on July 1st, picking up global rights to the completed series from 101 Studios.

The limited series consists of eight episodes, each running for around an hour. Although set in Boulder, Colorado, filming took place in Calgary, Alberta, between September 16th, 2024 and January 31st, 2025, meaning the series will have been sat on the shelf for almost two years by the time it arrives.

It’s far from the first time Netflix has visited the case. The streamer released the documentary Casting JonBenet back in 2017, and Joe Berlinger’s three-part docuseries Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey followed in November 2024. That series proved there’s still an enormous appetite for the story, picking up 13.4 million views in its first seven days, which was the best debut for a documentary series released on a Monday at the time.

The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey is one of the headline series in a busy end to the year for Netflix. For more, check out our full lists of what’s coming to Netflix in December 2026 in the US and what’s coming to Netflix UK.