This brand-new incursion from Netflix in the genre follows the daily lives and crises of a crew from a state-of-the-art Oslo hospital, and the ethical and personal dilemmas they often find themselves in. Is this Scandinavian entry your next drama obsession?

All throughout the year, Netflix signalled a strong will to put original medical dramas on its international slate. Right after the premiere of its Polish project Anaesthesia (which was quickly picked up for a second season), and before French projects like Maternité, the streamer has this 7-episode drama ready, exploring the high-pressure stakes of an Oslo emergency ward, just as a controversial female surgeon is hired after a brush with her former hospital’s administration.

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Sofia Karimi (Sara Khorami) is introduced to us with a colleague, dancing in the club and washing away a hard day, until a man falls down on the ground near her. Even if the medics arrive on the scene, Sofia is determined to save the man’s life even if she is not on call. Arriving at a nearby hospital, she even locks up the OR to complete the procedure smoothly. In the following days, her bosses decide to suspend her without pay; as she is not quickly hired back in the very narrow world of Oslo’s medical facilities, former colleague Stig (Jan Gunnar Røise) decides to hire her anyway. His hospital is under fire because of long waiting lines, and hostility from some high-level politicians in the city council who engage in hostile debates with him on local television.

The Always On Call environment is a pressure cooker, sure; but writers do take the time to introduce this sprawling ensemble cast mostly with their personal woes. That includes Anders (Thorbjørn Harr), a kind professional who is strictly business-minded; Leo, another doctor who catches up with an ex as he is having her 13-year-old son as a patient; and two willing, slightly idealistic interns, Thea (Zoe Mæland) and Sami (Mohammed Aden Ali).

The show is actually heightening the work on the personal woes and evolution of its characters, rather than following medical cases. As such, that is not inherently an issue, as it has plenty to work with, from pregnancy-related issues, Sofia’s building of trust with her new colleagues, and even a messy relationship that comes to a head. But the short runtime of the season (7 episodes) and its format (35 minutes) means that it has growing pains of its own. Mainly, even if the patients stay in the background, conflicts and characters take a long time to build, or even provide necessary emotions. The show eventually finds its footing in its fifth episode, which takes place during a massive snowstorm in Oslo on Christmas Eve, which is a smart way to provide plenty of important developments. By that time, the non-binge-watchers out of the Netflix subscribers might have bailed out.

Some of the arcs come off as unfocused, and reminiscent of better storylines from more cult shows like The Pitt, for instance one concerning medication provided illegally to a relative using the hospital’s pharmacy. And some do not really play as part of the same show, such as the role played by the interns, which is more cutesy and inconsequential than the usual – expected – role of “rookies messing up under pressure”.

The experience of this first season is more low-key than one would expect; but it does not commit lethal mistakes to undermine the goodwill it builds. Still, it remains to be seen whether this test run will warrant a comeback, as end-of-year competition is getting fierce for Netflix content.

Verdict

A bit too emotionally distant for its own good, this dissection of a public hospital’s woes eventually manages to hit the heart thanks to the performance of lead actress Sara Khorami. It is anyone’s guess whether that emergency unit will remain open for a sophomore season.