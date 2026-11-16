New K-Dramas on Netflix in December 2026

It’s shaping up to be a quiet end to the year for K-dramas on Netflix, with Tantara currently the only confirmed series for December. While we’re still holding out hope that Mission: Cross 2 might sneak in, nothing is official yet. Here is your preview of K-dramas coming to Netflix in December 2026.

In case you missed it, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in November 2026.

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Please note: This is not the complete list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in December 2026. More titles could be announced throughout November and December.

New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in December 2026 TBA

Mission: Cross 2 (2026)

Director: Lee Myung Hoon

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Hwang Jung Min, Yeom Jung Ah, Jung Man Sik, Cha Rae Hyoung, Lee Ho Chul

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Although the sequel was originally scheduled for a Q3 2026 release (July–September), the film has mysteriously missed its window, and Netflix has yet to provide an update on a new release window. While a 2027 delay is possible, time is rapidly running out for 2026, leaving December as the only viable option if Netflix plans to drop the film this year.

Kang-mu is a former special ops agent enjoying a quiet life after the events of Mission: Cross. But peace doesn’t last long when the President calls on him to recover a stolen national treasure, pulling him and his wife, Mi-seon, into their most dangerous mission yet. Mi-seon, a former Asian Games shooting silver medalist, turned skilled detective. After a sudden demotion to a seaside provincial station, Mi-seon seizes the chance to return to action — and teaming up with her husband once again means sparks will fly both on and off the field.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in December 2026

Episodes: 22

Genre: Drama, Life, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Kim Seol Hyun, Cha Seung Won, Lee Ha Nee

Netflix Release Date: Part 1 – December 11 | Part 2 – December 18 | Part 3 – December 25

While we’ve known Tantara is heading to Netflix this December, it’s now been confirmed that the 22-episode drama will roll out across three weekly parts, kicking off on December 11 and wrapping up on Christmas Day. As the only K-drama currently confirmed for Netflix’s December lineup, it’s a massive way to close out the year.

The story revolves around Min-ja, who enters the music business after surviving an impoverished childhood in which she took on any job to endure. Beside her stands Dong-gu, her childhood friend who fights alongside her to protect her dreams. They are joined by Min-hui (Kim Seol-Hyun), a bold talent with a captivating voice who becomes their very first artist, and Seok Gil-yeo, the era’s top hitmaker, capable of turning rookies into megastars. Rising from the bottom of society through severe hardships, they pursue their ambitions with passion, set to resonate deeply with viewers around the world.

What K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching in December 2026? Let us know in the comments below!