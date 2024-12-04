‘One Piece’ Season 2 Aiming for Christmas 2025 Release According to Actor

Vincent Regan, aka Vice-Admiral Garp of the One Piece Live-Action adaptation, was at Vienna Comic-Con towards the tail end of November and provided an update on the potential release of One Piece season 2 and an update on the yet-to-be-announced third season.

Published on November 24th, in an interview with CeralKillerz at Vienna Comic-Con, Vincent Regan gave an update on filming, a speculative release date for the second season, and an update on season 3:

“I’ve come back from South Africa now. I’ve filmed season 2, everything my character is doing in season 2 is finished, and now they are finishing in about a month, I think they’ll finish filming. So I think the show will be ready for Netflix before Christmas next year. I hope. And I guess they’ll start filming season 3 pretty soon, and I think they are doing- I think it’s called the Albasta story arc. I think it’s going to take two seasons. What I’ve seen of the designs, drawings, and when I was there there was some really fun stuff being shot there at the moment.

Thanks to Vincent’s interview, there are a few takeaways from what he shared. First, filming for OPLA season 2 was originally scheduled to end by January 31st, 2025, but according to Vincent’s comments, that would put filming ending sometime in December 2024, a month ahead of schedule.

Second, when talking about the release date, he prefers some further clarification, but whether it’s speculation or concrete is unclear. Officially, we still don’t have a date or even a window from Netflix itself, but rumors of a late 2025 release have been circulating the internet for a while now, with License Global reporting earlier this year that it’d be coming back for 2025. Given the filming schedule, a 2025 release has been seen as some as ambitious. Several people connected to the show on their LinkedIn profiles still suggest a 2026 release instead, so hopefully, we get some more clarification about this during the Next on Netflix reveals. 3

Lastly, Netflix has not officially confirmed that One Piece has been renewed for a third season. What’s also interesting is Vincent has suggested that the Albasta arc could be split into two seasons. This could lead to a bumper-sized third season divided into two parts, or the live-action adaptation will dedicate two seasons just for Alabasta.

Staying on the rumor front, over the past few days, it’s been reported by the often reliable ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN account that the second season of One Piece may have a reduced episode count. This is a trend we’ve seen with many Netflix shows lately, so it isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility. We’ve contacted Netflix for clarification on the rumored episode count reduction.

OP_Netflix_Fan has also confirmed all four directors confirmed for season 2:

Emma Sullivan

Josef Kubota Wladyka

Christoph Schrewe

Lukas Ettlin

Are you looking forward to the second season of One Piece Live-Action on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!