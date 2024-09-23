Anime Netflix News and Previews

‘Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in January 2025

The second season of 'Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc' is coming to Netflix in January 2025.

Picture: Kinnikuman Perfect Origin – Production I.G.

Season 2 of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin is coming to Netflix in January 2025! The second season will be a showdown between Seigi/Akuma Allied Forces and the Perfect Large Numbers.

Kinnikkuman (Known to Western audiences as Ultimate Muscle) is a Japanese Internationally Licensed series and the anime adaptation of the original Kinnikuman manga by Yudetamgo.

The anime series picks up where the manga was revived in 2011, the Perfect Origin Arc. Kinnikkuman is animated by Production I.G., which is known for its work on anime such as Attack on Titan, Haikyuu, Psycho-Pass, and Vinland Saga.

When is Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc season 2 coming to Netflix?

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but Pony Canyon has confirmed that the second season of Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc will be available on Netflix in January 2025.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Season 2 Key Art

What will happen in the second season?

Pony Canyon has described what will unfold.

“This winter, the battle between the Seigi/Akuma Allied Forces and the Perfect Large Numbers unfolds at the Tottori Sand Dunes.”

Who are the members of Perfect Large Numbers?

In total, there are 14 members of Perfect Origin

  1. Strong the Budo
  2. Grim Reaper
  3. Nemesis
  4. Polarman
  5. Jak Chi (Deceased)
  6. Marvellous
  7. Peek-a-Boo
  8. Turboman
  9. Crushman
  10. Marlinman
  11. Dalmatiman
  12. Max Radial
  13. Screw Kid
  14. Kendaman

