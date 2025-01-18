Ted Sarandos Pays Tribute to David Lynch; Reveals Details About Mysterious Netflix Project

Tributes have been pouring in following the passing of legendary filmmaker David Lynch, known for iconic works like Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive. Among those honoring his remarkable legacy is Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s Co-CEO, who reflected on his time collaborating with Lynch for Netflix DVD and the enigmatic limited series that ultimately never came to fruition.

Posted on Instagram, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos paid tribute to the late David Lynch, describing him as an “unapologetic genius.” Sarandos also revealed details about a limited series Lynch had in development at Netflix, which the company “jumped at” after hearing the pitch.

The full post is as follows (full Instagram post here):

“In my earliest days at Netflix, when we were only mailing DVDs around the United States- I had the most amazing experience meeting one of my all time favorite film makers in his home. We tried to stock every movie on DVD, but one of my favorite movies, “Eraserhead,” was not commercially available. I reached out to David and asked for a meeting and at his dining room table we agreed to a bulk buy of “Eraserhead” and for Netflix to produce a DVD of all of his visionary short films. After we agreed to make this happen, David gave me a tour of the house and his art. Then he asked if I would like to take a look at an early cut of his next film. I thought he meant some scenes. He brought me to his screening room and ran a nearly 3 hour cut of “Mullholand Drive.” I hadn’t planned on being there all day but was amazed to be in David Lynch’s home and in his screening room watching his yet to be released new film. About 2 hours in, I realized that he had left. I watched the rest of the film and let myself out. David and I only spoke on a few occasions after that but years later, he came into Netflix to pitch a limited series which we jumped at. It was a David Lynch production, so filled with mystery and risks but we wanted to go on this creative ride with this genius. First Covid, then some health uncertainties lead to this project never being produced but we made it clear that as soon as he was able, we were all in. The last time I spoke to David was as thrilling as the first. He came to my home with my friend and his muse, Laura Dern and we had a long amazing conversation about projects, cinema, life, art and my windows (He loved my windows). David Lynch was an unapologetic genius. He didn’t want you to understand his work. He knew that was impossible and it was part of the ride together. His body of work is remarkable, visionary, bold and artful. I will always wonder about what he had in mind for us with what would have been his last project.”

That adds some fresh perspective to the mysterious project that was heavily rumored throughout 2020. It was known to us outsiders under several codenames, most notably Wisteria and Unrecorded Night. Lynch was set to write and direct the limited series, with Peter Deming attached as the director of photography. Speculation swirled about the series’ format and story, but no concrete details ever emerged. By early 2021, the project had gone silent, and no definitive updates have surfaced since.

Fortunately, a piece of Lynch’s work remains available on Netflix. The 17-minute short film WHAT DID JACK DO? premiered in 2017 and was added to Netflix in 2020. In the short, Lynch portrays a detective interrogating a monkey suspected of murder—a quintessentially Lynchian concept.

Lynch himself promoted the short in an interview when asked about his mysterious Netflix project. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

“There’s all kinds of rumors. I’ve got a show called What Did Jack Do? on Netflix right now. It’s a great show about a monkey. It’s something you’ve got to see. And it will really help you in quarantine.”

Rest in peace, David Lynch.