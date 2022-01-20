Netflix K-Drama ‘The Sound of Magic’: Filming Ends & What We Know So Far

After a long wait, 2022 will finally be the year we see the arrival of the live-action adaptation of the popular webtoon Annarasumanara, The Sound of Magic. With filming officially over, we’re hopeful a Netflix release date will be announced soon. We’re keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about The Sound of Magic, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Sound of Magic is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original psychological K-Drama series written by Kim Min Jeong, directed by Kim Seong-Yoon, and based on the webtoon Annarasumanara by Ha Il-Kwon.

Producing the series is JTBC, but Netflix will receive all the episodes of the K-Drama upon release, unlike the internationally licensed K-Dramas from JTBC that typically release episodes on a weekly basis.

When is the Netflix release date for The Sound of Magic?

We previously had high hopes that The Sound of Magic would have arrived on Netflix in 2021, however, we now await a 2022 release.

Thanks to Netflix’s upcoming preview of K-Drama content, we know that The Sound of Magic will arrive sooner rather than later.

What is the plot of The Sound of Magic?

Abandoned by her parents because of debt, Yoon Ah Yi supports herself and her younger sister. Despite how busy she is with her part-time job and her studies, Yoon Ah Yi is still one of the top students of the school. All Yoon Ha Yi wishes for is to grow up as fast as possible so that she can have a stable job, and when she reveals her dream to the magician Lee Eul, her life is changed forever.

Who are the cast members of The Sound of Magic?

Only a limited number of cast members have been revealed for The Sound of Magic:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lee Eul Ji Chang Wook Lovestruck in the City | Melting Me Softly | Suspicious Partner Yun Ai Choi Sung Eun Beyond Evil | Start-Up | Na Il Deung Hwang In Yeop True Beauty | Freshman | W.H.Y. Lee Eul Nam Da Reum Beautiful World | Six Flying Dragons | While You Were Sleeping Ji Soo Hong Seo Hee *Debuting in The Sound of Magic*

What is the production status of The Sound of Magic?

Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 20/01/2022)

Filming began in May 2021, but due to some of the cast and crew being tested positive for COVID-19, multiple delays happened to the production.

Filming had resumed by September 10th, and as of January 20th, 2022 filming is officially over.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that The Sound of Magic will have a total of 6 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Sound of Magic on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!