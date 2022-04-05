new k dramas on netflix in may 2022

By time May arrives the Spring season of K-Dramas will be in full swing on Netflix. We’re hoping even more K-Dramas get announced for May, but we’ll ensure to keep you up to date with every single k-drama coming to Netflix in May 2022.

N = Netflix Orginal

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2022

The Sound of Magic (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Yeop, Nam Da Reum

Netflix Release Date: Friday, May 6th, 2022

Originally titled Annarasumanara, the upcoming series is based on the popular webtoon by Ha Il-Kwon. The change in title is more or less likely to do with making the series sound more accessible to western audiences. We’re fully expecting The Sound of Magic to be extremely popular, so expect to see the K-Drama make an appearance in some top ten lists.

Abandoned by her parents because of debt, Yoon Ah Yi supports herself and her younger sister. Despite how busy she is with her part-time job and her studies, Yoon Ah Yi is still one of the top students at the school. All Yoon Ha Yi wishes is to grow up as fast as possible so that she can have a stable job, and when she reveals her dream to the magician Lee Eul, her life is changed forever.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in May 2022

Tomorrow (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Rowoon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Yoon Ji On, Kim Chae Eun

Netflix Finale Date: May 21st, 2022 | New Episodes: Friday and Saturday

Despite his prestigious background, Choi Joon Woong just can’t seem to find a job, no matter how hard he tries. But one night, he accidentally comes into contact with two death angels, Gu Ryeon and Im Ryoog Gu, who work for a crisis management team that tries to stop people from committing suicide.

Green Mother’s Club (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Yo Won, Choo Ja Hyun, Kim Gyu Ri, Jang Hye Jin, Joo Min Kyung

Netflix Finale Date: May 26th, 2022 | New Episodes:

When five mothers meet at their children’s elementary school, they become fast friends as they help each other through the struggles of motherhood, and find their connection growing beyond solidarity to become a true friendship through all of life’s troubles.

Our Blues (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa

Netflix Finale Date: June 12th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday and Sunday

Life on the island of Jeju is the perfect escape for those fleeing from city life, and it’s also the perfect home for those unlucky in love to find their soul mates.

My Liberation Notes (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romantic | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Min Ki, Kim Ji Won, Lee El, Son Seok Koo, Lee Ki Woo

Netflix Finale Date: | New Episodes:

Life takes a toll on three siblings who long to be freed from their mundane routines. But when a mysterious drunkard moves to their quiet village, their dreams of excitement and fulfillment no longer seem so far away.

What K-Dramas are you going to be watching on Netflix in May 2022? Let us know in the comments below!