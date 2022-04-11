Rebel Wilson ‘Senior Year’ Netflix Movie: Everything You Need to Know

Joining Netflix’s collection of 2022 rom-com releases is Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year. Wilson, who is also producing the film along with Todd Garner and Chris Bender, had taken a break from acting in 2020 to focus on her health. The story follows a cheerleader who tries to reclaim her high school life after a 20-year coma. Senior Year will be released on Netflix in May 2022.

Alex Hardcastle (Grace and Frankie, Love, Simon) is directing, and Brandon Scott Jones is writing the script based on a spec from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli. Hardcastle, famous for directing episodes of TV series Parks and Recreation, Grace and Frankie, and The Office will be directing a feature film for the first time.

Jeremy Stein, Jake Wagner, and Jake Weiner are the executive producers. Paramount Players, a new division of Paramount Pictures focusing on contemporary genre films from newer directors, will be producing the film with Netflix. The film was not originally announced to be on Netflix, but it seems the streamer has quietly acquired the rights to it as it is seen in issue 1242 of Production Weekly.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Senior Year:

When will Senior Year be released on Netflix?

It has been confirmed by Netflix that the rom-com will be premiering on the streaming service on Saturday, May 14th, 2022.

What is the plot of Senior Year?

The story of Netflix’s Senior Year follows a high school cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her. Here’s is the film’s logline:

The comedy is set in 1997 and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school. She’s the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma. Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.

Netflix released the official trailer for the movie on April 11th, 2022.

Who is cast in Senior Year?

Netflix’s Senior Year will be led by Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect, Jojo Rabbit), who plays the lead role of Ruby. Wilson returns to acting with Senior Year after taking a break year in 2020 during which time she lost 60 pounds.

This will be Rebel’s first full Netflix Original on Netflix. She did feature in Isn’t It Romantic but that wasn’t a global Netflix release.

Cast alongside Rebel Wilson in Senior Year are:

Mary Holland

Alicia Silverstone

Zoe Chao

Sam Richardson

Justin Hartley

Angourie Rice

Brandon Scott Jones

Chris Parnell

Michael Cimino

Jeremy Ray Taylor

Molly Brown

Tyler Barnhardt

Avantika

Joshua Colley

Lucy Taylor

NEW PICS: Senior Year coming in May 2022 pic.twitter.com/v8MA9WEDeN — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 11, 2022

What’s the production status on Senior Year?

Thanks to issue 1242 of Production Weekly, we knew that Senior Year went into production in May 2021.

The first batch of filming officially began in Atlanta, Georgia on May 25th, and ran to July 6th, 2021. After a short break, filming continued on July 8th before finally ending on September 4th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of Senior Year on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!