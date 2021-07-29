‘Raising Dion’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Raising Dion was one of the unlikely hits of late 2019 and given the viewing stats, it is also one of the biggest debut shows for the year too. With a near-instant renewal, Raising Dion Season 2 has been in development for a long time but sadly was one of the shows heavily disrupted in 2020. Here’s the latest on Raising Dion season 2

Just to recap in case you missed it, Raising Dion is a Netflix Original superhero-drama series based on the comic book series of the same name by author Dennis Liu.

The series was originally adapted into a short film in 2015 and gained plenty of online popularity. It only took a couple of years later before Netflix ordered the series for themselves which was back in 2017. Dennis Liu had plenty of involvement in the production of Raising Dion, he directed an episode of the series and also served as an executive producer throughout.

Raising Dion Season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 01/02/2019)

After a few months of waiting, Netflix finally announced that Raising Dion would be returning for a second season. In fact, it was the first official renewal of 2020.

With the renewal, Variety noted that Carol Barbee would be returning as the showrunner for Season 2. Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu, and Charles D. King’s Macro will all stay on in executive producer roles too.

The series gained instant popularity on Netflix. As of June 2020, the series is currently sitting at a 7.2/10 on IMDb. Meanwhile, on Metacritic Raising Dion is currently at 61 out of 100.

Since the release, we now know how many people check out the first season on Netflix too. Over 32 million households checked out Raising Dion in its first four weeks on the service. In addition, we learned that 60% of viewers came from outside the United States.

What to expect from Raising Dion Season 2

Aside from the cliffhanger ending showcasing who will be Dion’s enemy going into Season 2, our young superhero still needs to find a way to bring his dad home for good.

The young man still has a lot to learn about his powers, and if he is eventually to become a superhero Dion will have to face plenty of challenges along the way.

If the story of Raising Dion can run for at least four seasons it’ll be fun to watch both the character and actor grow into a young man.

Elsewhere, the other big questions include whether Nicole will be able to find love with there being some remnants of hope in the final episode.

Charlotte, Pat, and Mark are all missing but could return in some form depending on what happens next. Finally, as DigitalSpy speculates, we could eventually meet other gifted children too.

Where is Season 2 of Raising Dion in production?

Current production status: Production began in January 2021 and expected to have finished (Last updated: July 2021)

As we stated above, production didn’t get underway under the original plan as it was canceled due to pandemic which inflicted heavy delays on productions.

Originally, production was originally set to start at some point in 2020 with one Netflix account saying:

“I HAVE SOME NEWS FRIENDS!! #RaisingDion has officially been renewed for a second season, with production set to begin this year!!!”

However, with all the production woes due to COVID-19 restrictions, that was significantly pushed back.

Production did get underway in January 2021, however.

Production is due to take place over the course of several months with preliminary dates suggesting that filming takes place from January 19th through May 24th.

Season 2 is once again set to film in Atlanta, Georgia specifically EUE Screens Gems Studios.

Not many pictures have been taken on set but below you can see Alisha Wainwright (who plays Nicole) on set masked up.

Various casting calls took place in early February 2021 for the show looking for extras.

Richard Vialet posted on April 25th that he had wrapped up his episodes on season 2 of the show.

Dennis Liu will also return to the director’s seat for season 2 and is scheduled to direct episodes 3 and 4.

The show is expected to have completed filming but given how limited social activity is on the show we can’t be sure. We do know that the show was listed on Georgia’s state website and is no longer present.

New cast members for Raising Dion Season 2

In late February 2021, Netflix revealed four new faces that would be appearing in Season 2 of Raising Dion.

They include (as seen above from left to right):

Rome Flynn who appeared in How to Get Away with Murder who will play Tevin Wakefield

who appeared in How to Get Away with Murder who will play Tevin Wakefield Aubriana Davis who appeared in Genius: Aretha who will play Janelle Carr

who appeared in Genius: Aretha who will play Janelle Carr Tracey Bonner who appeared in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias will play Simone Carr

who appeared in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias will play Simone Carr Josh Ventura who appeared in P-Valley will play David Marsh

Rome Flynn posted on Twitter following the announcement saying: “I’ve always wanted to be a superhero. Honored to be part of another show with representation at the Forefront.”.

In addition, we can confirm that Michael Anthony who has appeared in Chicago Med, The Outsider and Dynasty will appear in season 2 as Garry Stafford.

Scott Daniel Johnson will play Joe.

When is the Netflix release date for Raising Dion Season 2?

With the production delays, our original expectation of having Season 2 out at the start of 2021 is now impossible. Instead, we’re now looking to the tail end of 2021 if not then 2022.

Potential Release Date: Q4 2021 or 2022

Everything else we know about Raising Dion Season 2

The only new cast member announced so far is Jacqueline Cureton who is set to play the role of “Upcoming Grandmother”.

Darren Grant who has worked on The Chi, Queen of the South, and Wu-Gang An American Saga will direct two episodes of Season 2

Would you like to see another season of Raising Dion? Let us know in the comments below.