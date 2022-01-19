Two One-Piece Movies Are Coming to Netflix in February 2022

For the first time since June 2020 new One Piece content is coming to Netflix. Two movies, Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates, and Episode of Chopper: Bloom In The Winter, Miracle Sakura will be available to stream on Netflix in February 2022.

Since the announcement that Netflix was developing the live-action One Piece series, there has been a constant debate surrounding how much anime content Netflix would receive. So far, only the East Blue and Alabasta sagas have been available to stream. Considering the anime has over 1000+ episodes, only a tiny portion is available on Netflix.

For the first time in almost 18 months, new One Piece content will be arriving on Netflix in February 2022. We have unconfirmed release dates, but the movies Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates, and Episode of Chopper: Bloom In The Winter, Miracle Sakura is on the way.

Both movies are retellings and condensed versions of the Albasta saga, and the Drum Island Arc,

What is the ‘Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates’ movie?

Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates is the eighth One Piece movie, and was released in Japanese theatres in March 2007. The movie is an incredibly streamlined retelling of the Alabasta Saga, which in the anime series consists of over 27 hours of content, but in the movie is condensed into an incredible 90 minutes.

In the movie, the Straw Hat Pirates travel to the nation of Alabasta, in order to take down the Crocodile, one of the seven warlords of the sea, and the conspirator behind the country’s civil war.

We’re still waiting for an official Netflix release date.

What is the Episode of Chopper: Bloom In The Winter, Miracle Sakura movie?

Episode of Chopper: Bloom In The Winter, Miracle Sakura is the ninth One Piece movie, and was released in Japanese theatres in March 2008.

The movie is a remake of the Drum Island Arc, which introduced the character of Tony Chopper, the doctor of the Straw Hat Pirates. However, some major changes were made, such as adding in Franky and Nico Robin to the straw hat crew, along with the Straw Hats sailing on the Thousand Sunny and not Going Merry.

We’re still waiting for an official Netflix release date.

Are more episodes of the One Piece anime coming to Netflix?

There is still no word from Netflix on the status of the One Piece anime. However, with the addition of the movies, and the development of the live-action series, we remain hopeful that more episodes of the One Piece will be coming to Netflix in the future.

It must also be noted that recently Netflix Japan received over 1000 episodes of the One Piece anime.

Are you going to watch the two One Piece movies on Netflix? Would you like to see more of the One Piece anime on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!