Netflix K-Drama ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’: Everything We Know So Far

February continues to get busier and busier with exciting K-Dramas, and the latest announced is the jTBC drama Forecasting Love and Weather, starring Song Kang. We have everything you need to know about Forecasting Love and Weather, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix episode release schedule.

Forecasting Love and Weather is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series, directed by Cha Young Hoon and written by screenwriters Kang Eun Kyung and Sun Young.

When is the Netflix release date of Forecasting Love and Weather?

With the release of the series trailer we can confirm that Forecasting Love and Weather will premiere on Netflix on Saturday, February 12th, 2022.

K-Drama fans will have a lot to look forward to on the weekends in February as the tvN drama Twenty Five Twenty One also premieres the same day.

Just like most k-dramas, Forecasting Love and Weather will have a total of 16 episodes. All of the episodes will air across eight weeks, with brand new episodes available on Saturdays and Sundays, before the series finale on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022.

Episode run times are reportedly 60 minutes.

Forecasting Love and Weather Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Forecasting Love and Weather will first premiere on the South Korean cable network jTBC before arriving on Netflix.

Episode jTBC Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 12/02/2022 12/02/2022 2 13/02/2022 13/02/2022 3 19/02/2022 19/02/2022 4 20/02/2022 20/02/2022 5 26/02/2022 26/02/2022 6 27/02/2022 27/02/2022 7 05/03/2022 05/03/2022 8 06/03/2022 06/03/2022 9 12/03/2022 12/03/2022 10 13/03/2022 13/03/2022 11 19/03/2022 19/03/2022 12 20/03/2022 20/03/2022 13 26/03/2022 26/03/2022 14 27/03/2022 27/03/2022 15 02/04/2022 02/04/2022 16 03/04/2022 03/04/2022

What is the plot of Forecasting Love and Weather?

At the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service, Jin Ha Kyung, has alienated herself, by choice, from the rest of her colleagues as she prefers to play things by the book, and keep personal and professional lives separate. However, when the free-spirited Lee Shi Woo is employed, he impresses Jin Ha Kyung, through his intelligence and his obsession with the weather, he slowly begins to break down the barriers that Jin Ha Kyung has built around her heart.

Who are the cast members of Forecasting Love and Weather?

Song Kang, the star of Netflix Original series Sweet Home and Love Alarm, will once again feature in the lead role of a romantic drama as Lee Shi Woo. This will be the fifth time that Song Kang has starred in a Netflix Original series.

It’s a Netflix Original debut for actress Park Min Young, who has starred in some very popular k-dramas over the past decade in the likes of When the Weather Is Fine, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Queen for Seven Days, and many others. Park Min Young will play the role of Jin Ha Kyung.

Below is the full cast list for Forecasting Love and Weather:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jin Ha Kyung Park Min Young When the Weather Is Fine | Her Private Life | Remember: War of the Son Lee Shi Woo Song Kang Sweet Home | Love Alarm | Nevertheless Han Ki Joon Yoon Park Search | Birthcare Center | Legal High Chae Yoo Jin Yura Radio Romance | Hip Hop Teacher | After The Show Ends Bae Su Ja Kim Mi Kyung It’s Okay to Not Be Okay | V.I.P. | Her Private Life Jin Tae Kyung Jung Woon Sun Happiness Oh Myung Joo Yoon Sa Bong Private Lies | Hi Bye, Mama! | Arthdal Chronicles TBA Yoo Ji In Give Love Away | I Love You | Myung Wol the Spy TBA Bae Myung Jin Inspector Koo | Two Cops | Dr. Romantic TBA Moon Tae Yu Hospital Playlist | Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol | Confession TBA Chae Seo Eun Mr. Queen | Hospital Playlist

Are you looking forward to the release of Forecasting Love and Weather on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!