Ransom Canyon is Netflix’s latest romance series, and it looks like it’s already made an impression on the Netflix Top 10s so far. We’ve confirmed that early development has already started on season 2 of the show. In addition, the showrunner has stated that she’s back in the writing room. Here’s what we know about season 2 of Ransom Canyon so far, how well season 1 is performing, and what you can expect if it returns.

In case you missed it, Ransom Canyon is Netflix’s new romance series set in the beautiful landscapes of the Texas plains. Created by the same showrunner as All American, April Blair, the new series follows three ranching families battling for survival.

Has Netflix Renewed Ransom Canyon for Season 2?

Current Renewal Status: Pending

Read Next Ransom Canyon Has An Average Start While Project UFO and The Diamond Heist Flop – Netflix Top 10 Report

Our Renewal Prediction

Leaning Renewal

No official renewal just yet, but things look positive from where we’re sitting so far in week 1.

That’s because there’s plenty of evidence that Netflix is already developing a second season of the show internally. That comes from both quotes from the showrunner thus far and WGA listings suggesting the show is already developing storylines and scripts for a potential return. Season 2 on that site lists April G. Blair as showrunner and EP alongside Joe Fazzio and Adam D. Milch. Amanda Johnson-Zetterström is listed as co-executive producer, Lauren Moon as supervising producer, and Paul Haapaniemi as executive story editor.

That doesn’t mean the show is officially renewed just yet, but it’s undoubtedly a positive sign that Netflix wants to keep the ball rolling. If the show gets renewed, it should be able to get back into production quickly for a return sometime in 2026 or 2027.

Blair has also been optimistic about the future in various interviews. She told Deadline in an interview that they were already “in the room” when it came to developing season 2. Speaking to Netflix’s own TUDUM site, she said, “My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don’t want it to end, and you just want more. It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don’t want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It’s how I feel about the show, watching it.”

The series seems to be gaining steam in the Netflix top 10s, and word of mouth seems good, at least from what I can tell anecdotally. Facebook, in particular, is where the show’s audience shows its love the most. On IMDb, the series sits at a respectable 6.8/10.

How well is Ransom Canyon performing so far?

What are the viewership numbers saying about the show’s renewal chances? We’re now in week 2, so let’s first start with the global weekly top 10s, which get released every Tuesday evening for the week prior:

Week in Top 10 Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Weekly Rank 1 April 13th, 2025 to April 20th, 2025 56,600,000 (New) 7,200,000 2 2 April 20th, 2025 to April 27th, 2025 73,900,000 (+31%) 9,400,000 2

As of week 2, the show has now reached 130.50 million viewing hours, which equates to 16.6 million views. In addition, the show has featured in the weekly top 10s in 77 countries (up from 59 countries in the first week).

Stacking that week 2 result against other debut shows in recent years, you can see it lands smack in the middle.

That seems to be pretty average if we stack the show up against many other similar shows in their debut seasons, but notably ahead of Obliterated, a show that has become a benchmark in recent years for where cancellations sit for higher-priced shows. Looking at other shows awaiting renewal this year so far, it has had a better opening two weeks than both The Residence and PULSE, both of which are pending a season 2 renewal.

Stacking its performance in another view, you can see it’s hovering around the group with Obliterated in it and short of My Life with the Walter Boys, and well short of other top performers like Black Doves and The Diplomat, both of which were comfortably renewed.

Looking at updated FlixPatrol numbers, the show started relatively slow but did gain momentum after its release with strong performance in the US, Canada, and Australia, and across the Nordics and Central Europe. As mentioned above, the good word of mouth appears to be helping it so far. Typically, for renewals, it’s good to see a show stay in the daily top 10s for at least 2-4 weeks in major regions.

What to Expect from Ransom Canyon Season 2 If Renewed

Of course, the story has many ways it could turn if renewed for a second season. There’s lots of source material from Jodi Thomas with subsequent books Rustler’s Moon, Lone Heart Pass, Sunrise Crossing, Wild Horse Springs, Indigo Lake, Mistletoe Miracles, and Christmas in Winter Valley to draw storylines from.

We’ve also put our big season 2 prediction post live, looking into where the story could head next using hints from the book series, but here’s a summarized version of the main story beats we’d expect in any second season:

Staten & Quinn

Quinn takes a six-month job in New York to protect her future and regain control.

Staten faces betrayal from his father and Davis Collins over the ranch.

He’s finally ready to fight for his land, Quinn, and himself.

Yancy, Ellie… and His Wife?

A woman claiming to be Yancy’s wife shocks Ellie at the chapel.

Ellie hasn’t spoken to Yancy since and has focused on Gracie’s.

Lucas, Lauren & Reid

Lucas and Lauren’s future is uncertain due to injury and college plans.

Reid is growing into independence, moving away from his father’s shadow.

A new love interest or challenge could shape Reid’s arc next season.

New Characters?

Major cast changes unlikely, but Yancy’s “wife” may bring backstory.

A pipeline rep could stir up new conflict.

The focus will stay on healing, relationships, and personal growth.

Are you hoping Netflix renews Ransom Canyon for a second season? Let us know in the comments down below.