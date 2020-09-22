‘Ratched’ Season 2: Renewed at Netflix, Release Date & What to Expect

Ratched is the third new Ryan Murphy show to hit Netflix exclusively and if you’ve already plowed through the eight episodes in season 1, don’t worry, more are on the way. Here’s what we know so far about season 2 of Ratched coming soon to Netflix.

OK, a quick recap for anyone not familiar with the show and you’re only visiting this to see whether it’s worth sticking with into the future.

The TV series serves as a prequel (although it’s very much its own package and can be enjoyed without seeing the original movie) to the 1962 novel and subsequent movie, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Among the cast is Sarah Paulson (who frequently teams up for Ryan Murphy productions), Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon and Jon Jon Briones. The series released to relatively positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

How well did Ratched do on Netflix?

No official figures just yet but we can use the Netflix top 10 feature from around the world.

According to FlixPatrol, Ratched had the 10th biggest debut on Netflix in 2020 since the top 10 feature was introduced back in March 2020. It scored 628 points. When you narrow the list down to just TV series it had the fourth-biggest debut behind Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, and Cursed.

Ratched Season 2 Renewal Status at Netflix

Official Netflix renewal status: Renewed (last updated: 09/20/2020)

It’s worth noting that the Ryan Murphy overall deal with Netflix doesn’t technically come into play for Ratched (or indeed The Politician). That’s because both shows are actually made by ABC and Fox studios and then sold to Netflix as opposed to him making it under the streamer banner. The actual first full Netflix Original title to come from Murphy to Netflix was Hollywood earlier in 2020 which featured much of the glitz and glamor of Ratched but ultimately fell flat for us.

When Ratched was picked up by Netflix back in September 2017, it came with a two-season initial order. It’s diverged slightly since the original press release in that we got one episode more than originally promised but as Deadline reports, “Ratched scored a two-season, 18-episode straight-to-series order”. That means season 2 is 100% happening however, the time at which it happens depends on a lot of things as we’ll get to shortly.

A lot of outlets are reporting that the series second season is up in the air still including big outlets such as DigitalSpy and other UK tabloids. However, Netflix did pick-up The Politician with a 2 season order and honored it and we have no reason to believe that won’t be the case here.

What to expect from season 2 of Ratched

Season 1 of Ratched ends in an almighty cliffhanger as you’re probably acutely now aware.

Edmund Tolleson has narrowly escaped the mental institution rendezvousing with both Charlotte and Louise with the trio heading to Mexico but will he head back and finish the job?

Beyond that, DigitalSpy predicts we’ll see various relationships explored such as Ratched and Briggs and Edmund and Charlotte.

Whether the series will go beyond season 2 is another question. In an interview with OprahMag, “We have an end game. There’s an end to the story as we know it, culturally, but so little is known about Mildred Ratched in the movie and the book. There’s nothing about her past. She’s a monolith. It’s almost like she’s not really a person.”

Some have speculated that the series will eventually end crossing over with the movie that released in 1975 but for now, that’s all speculation.

When will Ratched season 2 begin production?

Current production status: Unknown (Last updated: 09/22/2020)

No clue as to when Ratched season 2 will start production right now. We’ll likely hear something official from Netflix over the next few months but our best guess for timelines right now is that filming will get underway in 2021 and then be ready for 2022.

Although we’ll be keeping an eye on all things Ratched season 2 right here at What’s on Netflix, there’s also a couple of Twitter accounts we implore you to follow: