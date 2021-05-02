Rebel Wilson’s Netflix Movie ‘Senior Year’: What We Know So Far

Joining Netflix’s collection of 2022 rom-com releases is Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year. Wilson, who is also producing the film along with Todd Garner and Chris Bender, had taken a break from acting in 2020 to focus on her health. The story follows a cheerleader who tries to reclaim her high school life after a 20-year coma.

Alex Hardcastle (Grace and Frankie, Love, Simon) is directing, and Brandon Scott Jones is writing the script based on a spec from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli. Hardcastle, famous for directing episodes of TV series Parks and Recreation, Grace and Frankie, and The Office will be directing a feature film for the first time.

Jeremy Stein, Jake Wagner and Jake Weiner are the executive producers. Paramount Players, a new division of Paramount Pictures focusing on contemporary genre films from newer directors, will be producing the film with Netflix. The film was not originally announced to be on Netflix, but it seems the streamer has quietly acquired the rights to it as it is seen in issue 1242 of Production Weekly.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Senior Year:

What is the plot of Senior Year?

The story of Netflix’s Senior Year follows a high school cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her. Here’s is the film’s logline:

The comedy is set in 1997 and tells the story of Ruby, the most popular girl in her high school. She’s the captain of the cheerleading squad, dating the quarterback and is well on her way to becoming the prom queen. Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. She has it all — until she falls off the top of the cheerleading pyramid and goes into a coma. Fast forward 20 years later and Ruby finally wakes up from her coma as a 37-year-old woman. She goes back to her high school and tries to assume her role as the star of her school. Most of all, she is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.

Who is cast in Senior Year?

Netflix’s Senior Year will be led by Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect, Jojo Rabbit), who plays the lead role of Ruby. Wilson returns to acting with Senior Year after taking a break year in 2020 during which time she lost 60 pounds. No other cast members have been announced as of May 2021.

This will be Rebel’s first full Netflix Original on Netflix. She did feature in Isn’t It Romantic but that wasn’t a global Netflix release.

What’s the production status on Senior Year?

The film is currently set to enter production in May 2021 in Atlanta, US according to issue 1242 of Production Weekly.

When will Senior Year be released on Netflix?

No release date has been set for Netflix’s Senior Year, but we would expect it to drop on the streamer sometime by the end of the year or the beginning of 2022.