Resident Evil Season 1 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Resident Evil is coming to Netflix. After years of hoaxes, confirmation and then a long wait, the first details are dropping about season 1 of Resident Evil likely due out on Netflix in 2021. Here’s everything we know so far.

Resident Evil is the upcoming Netflix Original series based on the Capcom game of the same name. The franchise beginning in 1996 has spawned numerous video game sequels, novels, and a popular movie franchise.

Two decades later the franchise is still going strong. With such a variety of source material at their disposal, we can’t wait to see what Netflix comes up with for their own original series.

What is the plot of Resident Evil season 1?

The series was first announced back in January 2019 according to Deadline. The following was said about the plot of the upcoming Resident Evil series;

“No one is commenting but I hear the plan is for the series to expand the Resident Evil universe and deepen the existing mythology. I hear the series will keep the basic premise, which also served as a setup for the movie franchise. The drama series will explore the dark inner workings of the Umbrella Corporation and the new world order caused by the outbreak of the T-virus. While the project is in early stages, the series is expected to incorporate all ofResident Evil’s signature elements, including action sequences and “easter eggs.””

In early 2020, Netflix’s Media site listed an official story description for the series (although it has since been removed). Here’s what the description said:

“The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths – the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak.”

How far in production is Resident Evil Season 1?

Finally, over a year after learning about the Resident Evil series, in February 2020 we’ve got some new information courtesy of our friends at Redanian Intelligence who are providing us with excellent roundups of news surrounding The Witcher.

They revealed that the series is still going ahead with initial pre-production taking place in April 2020 before the main shoot between June and October 2020. As previously expected, the series is being filmed in South Africa.

Eight episodes are set to make up the first season.

Production of the series is being handled by Constantin Germany, the studio that is responsible for the production of the Resident Evil movie franchise. Other titles Constantin are responsible for are;

The Fantastic Four franchise

Shadowhunters (TV Series)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Pompeii (2014)

The team behind the Movie adaptations of Resident Evil are busy producing the live-action adaptation of the Monster Hunter game (Another Capcom franchise). Therefore an entirely different team will handle the production of the TV series. With the cancelation of Shadowhunters, there is a team ready and waiting to begin production.

Who is in the cast of Resident Evil Season 1?

A single cast member is yet to be cast for the first season of Resident Evil. We expect news surrounding the cast to arrive in the coming months.

Resident Evil has a vast amount of characters that Constantin films can select. It would be in the best interest of Constantin to use some of these characters to keep fans of the franchise engaged. As to where the timeline will begin for the series is up for debate but that will determine which characters may or may not be used.

As Netflix hasn’t announced a cast yet we’ve created our own cast wishlist for the series.

Will season 1 of Resident Evil be an anime, CGI or a live-action series?

The new Netflix Resident Evil series will be 100% live-action. Constantin Germany has only handled live-action adaptations of titles that have originated from video games, comics or novels.

Over the years there have been manga titles for the Resident Evil franchise which have yet to be adapted. With Original anime titles on Netflix becoming increasingly popular it wouldn’t be a stretch that an anime adaption could arrive eventually.

What’s the fan response online to Resident Evil season 1?

Rumors surrounding the series have been popping up for the past 2 years. Originally starting out as a hoax online, it was only recently that the series was confirmed to be coming to Netflix. Here are some of those fans that have had something to say surrounding the series.

Are you excited for the first season of Resident Evil? Also, how do you think they should approach Resident Evil? Let us know in the comments below!