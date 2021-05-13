Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’ on Netflix: What We Know So Far

To the shock of many Netflix spent an absolute fortune securing the future of Knives Out exclusively for their lineup of original content. Scheduled to arrive sometime in 2022, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Rian Johnson’s Knives Out 2, including production updates, casting news, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Knives Out 2 is an upcoming Netflix Original mystery movie written and directed by Rian Johnson. While Netflix didn’t have exclusive rights to the first Knives Out movie, the streaming service has since spent $450 million ensuring that they have exclusive rights to the sequels.

What is the production status of Knives Out 2?

Official Production Status: Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 13/05/2021)

According to recent reports, filming is scheduled to take place in Greece this Summer. An exact date hasn’t been confirmed, but according to ProductionWeekly filming could commence from the 28th of June.

Netflix paid $450 million for the rights to Knives Out 2 and 3, which has given Rian Johnson “immense creative control” over the sequels. The budget of each film will be of least as much as the first, which means a minimum of $80 million ($40 million each) will be spent on the budget of both films. Taking into consideration how much money Netflix has spent, we’d expect to see the budget of the sequels to be considerably higher.

Is Daniel Craig returning for Knives Out 2?

When the news broke that Netflix had acquired the rights to Knives Out for a second and third film, it was confirmed that Daniel Craig would be returning to reprise his role as Benoit Blanc.

Who are the new cast members for Knives Out 2?

Just like the first Knives Out movie, the second will also feature some big names from Hollywood. Only three more cast members have been announced at the time of writing, but we can expect regular updates soon.

Dave Bautista, star of Guardians of the Galaxy and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, has been confirmed to be starring in Knives Out 2. What role Bautista will be playing is yet to be confirmed.

Fight Club and American History X actor Edward Norton has also been cast in an unnamed role and so too has artist Janelle Monáe, who recently starred in Homecoming but is most well known for her career in music where she has been nominated 8 times at the Grammy Awards.

It must be noted that it has been confirmed that none of the actors from the first Knives Out movie other than Daniel Craig are returning for the sequels.

What is the plot of Knives Out 2?

Little is known about the plot of Knives Out 2 except Detective Benoit Blanc is investigating a new case.

When is Knives Out 2 coming to Netflix?

An official release date is a long way off from being announced. However, we do know that Knives Out 2 is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022.

Are you excited for the release of Knives Out 2? Let us know in the comments below!