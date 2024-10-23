Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies According to IMDb

What Netflix Original movies are fans most hyped for? That’s not always the easiest question to answer, but IMDb is certainly one way of doing that. Using the IMDb MovieMETER, we can take a snapshot of what movies draw the most interest (or traffic, in this case). Here’s what that list looks like as of October 2024.
Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of October 23rd, 2024. This list contains additional contributions from Jacob Robinson.
Before we get into the top 10, here are numbers 25 through 11:
25. War Machine
24. Mary
23. Untitled Noah Baumbach Film / Jay Kelly
22. Extraction 3
21. BRZRKR
20. Untitled Kathryn Bigelow Movie
19. RIP
18. Spellbound
17. Havoc
16. The Six Triple Eight
15. The Old Guard 2
14. Do Patti
13. Back in Action
12. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
11. Time Cut
The Merry Gentlemen
Director: Peter Sullivan
Cast: Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Marc Anthony Samuel, Colt Prattes
Netflix Release Date: November 20th, 2024
The first in our top 10 is one of the many Christmas movies Netflix has scheduled for 2024 with this one being a romantic comedy with a very musical twist with the plot revolving around a former big-city dancer putting on a big concert in the hopes of raising enough money to save her parent’s venue.
Our Little Secret
Director: Stephen Herek
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristen Chenoweth, Jon Rudnitsky, Katie Baker
Genre: Christmas, Romantic, Comedy
Netflix Release Date: November 27th, 2024
The most anticipated movie from Netflix’s slate of upcoming Christmas movies is Our Little Secret, which serves as Lindsay Lohan’s third exclusive movie for Netflix and her second Christmas-themed one! In this, she’ll be playing the role of Avery, who has to spend the holidays with her ex-partner after discovering that their new partners are siblings.
Don't Move
Directors: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler
Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Daniel Francis
Genre: Thriller
Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2024
Picture: Kelsey Asbille in Don’t Move – Netflix
As part of Netflix’s Halloween roster of titles, the streamer pulls together two excellent talents for a cat-and-mouse thriller that involves a serial killer who underestimates his prey, who he’s just injected with a paralytic agent, but she still manages to get away Although she’s running out of time and fast.
The Thursday Murder Club
Director: Chris Columbus
Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley
Genre: Crime, Comedy
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBD
Announced earlier this year, Amblin Entertainment is producing this new adaptation of the Richard Osman book with Netflix reteaming with Chris Columbus, who they’ve worked with before on The Christmas Chronicles.
Featuring an absolutely stacked cast, here’s what you can expect from the movie:
“Four septuagenarian friends live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime.”
Happy Gilmore 2
Director: Kyle Newacheck
Cast: Adam Sandler, Benny Safdie, Nick Swardson and Travis Kelce
Production Status: Production
Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBD
Adam Sandler is deep into his partnership with Netflix, and for the first time, he will be resurrecting one of his iconic characters in his back library exclusively for the streamer.
Set to be written by Sandler himself and Tim Herlihy, the new movie will see the return of the potty-mouthed golfer nearly three decades after the first one was released. Filming is set to begin in late 2024.
Wake Up Dead Man (Knives Out 3
Director: Rian Johnson
Genre: Crime
Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBD
The third entry in the Knives Out universe (and the second exclusive to Netflix) entered production this Summer. The sequel to Glass Onion is expected to be released in 2025. An all-star cast has again been assembled for the film, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as the astute Benoit Blanc. The film is rumored to cost over $200 million so expectations are very high.
Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
Cast: Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz
Production Status: Post-Production
Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBD
There have been many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; however, you could argue there is no better director than Guillermo del Toro to tackle the classic tale.
“Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.”
Undoubtedly, the huge ensemble cast coming together for this new horror is propelling it up the charts. Jacob Elordi leads with Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac is also due to star.
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Directors: Merlin Crossingham and Nick Park
Genre: Animation, Comedy
Cast: Lenny Henry, Reese Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay
Coming to Netflix: January 3rd, 2025
Following the big return of Chicken Run, Aardman Animations are back with another revival, with the classic duo of Wallace & Gromit coming back to face off against their old rival, Feathers McGraw.
The new 70-minute special will land on Netflix following its initial airing on the BBC this Christmas. The plot is as follows:
“Focus on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions, which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own.”
Carry On
Director: Jaume Collet-Serra
Genre: Action, Crime
Cast: Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Tonatiuh, Theo Rossi
Netflix Release Date: December 13th, 2024
Coming from Netflix’s output deal with Amblin Partners is a holiday-themed crime thriller that sees Taron Egerton playing the role of a TSA security officer, Ethan Kopek. When a mysterious traveler comes through the gate, blackmailing the guard to allow him on despite carrying something potentially dangerous, it’s a race against time to fix the problems he’s created.
The Electric State
Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Stanley Tucci
Netflix Release Date: March 14th, 2025
The Electric State is one of the most significant projects for the Russo Brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown headlines and is back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.
Based on the Simon Stålenhag novel, the movie follows an orphaned teenager traversing the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter searching for her younger brother.
We’ve got more on The Electric State on our tag page or the full preview of the upcoming movie.
