Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Movies According to IMDb

What Netflix Original movies are fans most hyped for? That’s not always the easiest question to answer, but IMDb is certainly one way of doing that. Using the IMDb MovieMETER, we can take a snapshot of what movies draw the most interest (or traffic, in this case). Here’s what that list looks like as of October 2024.

Note: MOVIEmeter scores are correct as of October 23rd, 2024. This list contains additional contributions from Jacob Robinson.

Before we get into the top 10, here are numbers 25 through 11:

25. War Machine

24. Mary

23. Untitled Noah Baumbach Film / Jay Kelly

22. Extraction 3

21. BRZRKR

20. Untitled Kathryn Bigelow Movie

19. RIP

18. Spellbound

17. Havoc

16. The Six Triple Eight

15. The Old Guard 2

14. Do Patti

13. Back in Action

12. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

11. Time Cut

10 The Merry Gentlemen

Director: Peter Sullivan

Cast: Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff, Marc Anthony Samuel, Colt Prattes

Netflix Release Date: November 20th, 2024

The first in our top 10 is one of the many Christmas movies Netflix has scheduled for 2024 with this one being a romantic comedy with a very musical twist with the plot revolving around a former big-city dancer putting on a big concert in the hopes of raising enough money to save her parent’s venue.

9 Our Little Secret

Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristen Chenoweth, Jon Rudnitsky, Katie Baker

Genre: Christmas, Romantic, Comedy

Netflix Release Date: November 27th, 2024

The most anticipated movie from Netflix’s slate of upcoming Christmas movies is Our Little Secret, which serves as Lindsay Lohan’s third exclusive movie for Netflix and her second Christmas-themed one! In this, she’ll be playing the role of Avery, who has to spend the holidays with her ex-partner after discovering that their new partners are siblings.

8 Don't Move

Directors: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler

Cast: Kelsey Asbille, Finn Wittrock, Daniel Francis

Genre: Thriller

Netflix Release Date: October 25th, 2024

Picture: Kelsey Asbille in Don’t Move – Netflix

As part of Netflix’s Halloween roster of titles, the streamer pulls together two excellent talents for a cat-and-mouse thriller that involves a serial killer who underestimates his prey, who he’s just injected with a paralytic agent, but she still manages to get away Although she’s running out of time and fast.

7 The Thursday Murder Club

Director: Chris Columbus

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley

Genre: Crime, Comedy

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBD

Announced earlier this year, Amblin Entertainment is producing this new adaptation of the Richard Osman book with Netflix reteaming with Chris Columbus, who they’ve worked with before on The Christmas Chronicles.

Featuring an absolutely stacked cast, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Four septuagenarian friends live in a retirement community and solve cold cases for fun. But when a shady property developer is found dead, the four find themselves in the middle of their first live crime.”

6 Happy Gilmore 2

Director: Kyle Newacheck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Benny Safdie, Nick Swardson and Travis Kelce

Production Status: Production

Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBD

Adam Sandler is deep into his partnership with Netflix, and for the first time, he will be resurrecting one of his iconic characters in his back library exclusively for the streamer.

Set to be written by Sandler himself and Tim Herlihy, the new movie will see the return of the potty-mouthed golfer nearly three decades after the first one was released. Filming is set to begin in late 2024.

5 Wake Up Dead Man (Knives Out 3

Director: Rian Johnson

Genre: Crime

Cast: Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBD

The third entry in the Knives Out universe (and the second exclusive to Netflix) entered production this Summer. The sequel to Glass Onion is expected to be released in 2025. An all-star cast has again been assembled for the film, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as the astute Benoit Blanc. The film is rumored to cost over $200 million so expectations are very high.

4 Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi

Cast: Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac, Christoph Waltz

Production Status: Post-Production

Netflix Release Date: 2025 TBD

There have been many adaptations of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein; however, you could argue there is no better director than Guillermo del Toro to tackle the classic tale.

“Dr. Pretorious, who needs to track down Frankenstein’s monster who is believed to have died in a fire forty years before in order to continue the experiments of Dr. Frankenstein.”

Undoubtedly, the huge ensemble cast coming together for this new horror is propelling it up the charts. Jacob Elordi leads with Mia Goth, and Oscar Isaac is also due to star.

3 Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Directors: Merlin Crossingham and Nick Park

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Cast: Lenny Henry, Reese Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay

Coming to Netflix: January 3rd, 2025

Following the big return of Chicken Run, Aardman Animations are back with another revival, with the classic duo of Wallace & Gromit coming back to face off against their old rival, Feathers McGraw.

The new 70-minute special will land on Netflix following its initial airing on the BBC this Christmas. The plot is as follows:

“Focus on Gromit’s concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions, which proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart gnome” that seems to develop a mind of its own.”

2 Carry On

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra

Genre: Action, Crime

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Tonatiuh, Theo Rossi

Netflix Release Date: December 13th, 2024

Coming from Netflix’s output deal with Amblin Partners is a holiday-themed crime thriller that sees Taron Egerton playing the role of a TSA security officer, Ethan Kopek. When a mysterious traveler comes through the gate, blackmailing the guard to allow him on despite carrying something potentially dangerous, it’s a race against time to fix the problems he’s created.

1 The Electric State

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Stanley Tucci

Netflix Release Date: March 14th, 2025

The Electric State is one of the most significant projects for the Russo Brothers since their time ended at Marvel. Millie Bobby Brown headlines and is back for yet another Netflix project as the streamer continues to put her at the forefront of some of their most exciting projects.

Based on the Simon Stålenhag novel, the movie follows an orphaned teenager traversing the American West with a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter searching for her younger brother.

We’ve got more on The Electric State on our tag page or the full preview of the upcoming movie.

Want to see the list of the most anticipated upcoming series? We maintain that monthly like we do with our movies list. Keep checking back to What’s on Netflix for everything still to come to Netflix throughout 2024 and even into 2025.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix soon? Let us know down below.