‘Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure’ Season 1 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Everyone’s favourite cuddly stop motion bear, Rilakkuma, is returning to Netflix sometime in 2022 with the next installament in the animated series, Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure. Here’s everything we know so far about Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure on Netflix.

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure is an upcoming stop-motion animated mini-series created by San-X and part of the beloved Rilkakkuma franchise.

San-X’s Rilakkuma has been one of the biggest exports from Japan in recent years, and is comparable to the cutesy character of Hello Kitty.

When is the Netflix release date?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure.

We know for certain that the series will be released sometime in 2022. It’s our expectation that Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure will be released in Q3 of 2022, which is anytime between July to September 2022.

We expect to learn more from Netflix soon.

What is the plot of Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure?

Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru are off on an adventure to the theme park, but with closing time imminent it leads to a series of fun mishaps and incidents as the group squeeze a day of fun into tiny amount of time.

Who are the cast members of Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure?

Reprising her role of Kaoru from the English dub of Rilakkuma and Kaoru is To All the Boys actress Lana Condor.

Returning to reprise her role in the Japanese dub of Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure is actress Mikako Tabe.

There is currently no further information on the cast of Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure.

What is the episode count for Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure?

It has been confirmed that the episode count for Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure is 8. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 15 minutes.

When was Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure filmed?

According to the information reported on IMDb, filming took place in Tokyo, Japan between August 25th, 2021 and November 9th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!