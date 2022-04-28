Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Welcome to an early look preview of the Netflix Originals set to arrive on Netflix globally throughout August 2022. Lots of movies are coming up including the highly anticipated Jamie Fox fantasy thriller and a new comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart.

English Netflix Originals Coming in August 2022

13: The Musical

Coming to Netflix: August 12th

One of the biggest musicals Netflix has produced to date will premiere in August in the form of 13: The Musical. It’s based on the on-stage musical by Jason Robert Brown and Dan Elish and about a young boy moving from New York City to a small town in Indiana.

Josh Peck leads the cast with Rhea Perlman, Debra Messing and Peter Hermann also set to star.

Day Shift

Coming to Netflix: August 12th

J.J. Perry directs this new action fantasy comedy starring Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“A hard-working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters.”

Me Time

Coming to Netflix: August 26th

Rounding out August and Netflix’s summer of movies will be Me Time starring Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart. It’s directed and written by John Hamburg (who is behind Little Fockers and Why Him?) and is about a father who is headed out for a wild weekend with his old buddy having not had time away from his wife and kids in years. Think The Hangover.

Non-English Netflix Originals Coming in August 2022

Kakegurui Twin

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Kakegurui Twins is a spinoff manga that was announced all the way back in November 2021 and set to arrive at some point in August 2022.

MAPPA is producing the anime with Minami Tanaka reprising her role as Meari Saotome.

Netflix is currently home to the two main series of Kakegurui (it’s unclear whether there’ll be a season 3).

