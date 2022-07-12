new anime on netflix in august 2022

2022 continues to be a fun year for anime fans on Netflix. So far only three anime titles are confirmed for August 2022, but there’s still plenty of time for more anime announcements to be made. Below is our preview of all of the new anime coming to Netflix in August 2022.

In case you missed it, July has been a busy month for new anime on Netflix. If you want to look even further ahead, we’ve got our big anime preview of what’s to come throughout the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in August 2022:

Kakegurui Twin (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Mystery | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Aoi Koga, Rie Takahashi, Yuko Kaida, Seiichiro Yamashita, Minami Tanaka

Netflix Release Date: August 4th, 2022

Serving as a prequel to the main Kakeguiri series, the series takes place one year before Yumeko Jabami enrolls at Hyakkaou Private Academy. Focusing on the arrival of Mary Saotome, who after learning about the school’s gambling system, succumbs to the gambling mania that results in Ryota Suzui becoming her pet.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Book 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 24 (TBA)

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Yuri Lowenthal, Lara Pulver, Dee Bradley Baker, Freya Tingley, Brian Kirchoff

Netflix Release Date: August 11th, 2022

Like Castlevania, the DOTA anime adaptation has been a smash hit with video game fans while welcoming a brand new audience to the DOTA franchise. A worthy adaptation of one of the world’s most popular MOBA video games, we’re excited to see what book 3 has in store.

Renowned Dragon Knight and adventurer Davion is devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. He soon becomes embroiled in events he never thought possible when he encounters an eldwurm, and the noble princess Mirana who is on her own secret mission.

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Cast: Mikako Tabe, Lana Condor

Netflix Release Date: August 25th, 2022

The cutest Japanese bear returns for even more adventures with Kaoru and friends on a theme park adventure!

Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru are off on an adventure to the theme park, but with closing time imminent it leads to a series of fun mishaps and incidents as the group squeeze a day of fun into tiny amount of time.

What anime are you going to be watching on Netflix in August 2022? Let us know in the comments below!