Riverdale Season 4: Episode 10: When is it Coming to Netflix?

For subscribers that woke up last Thursday, excited to see the latest episode of Riverdale were sadly disappointed. If you’re looking for the tenth episode of Riverdale, season 4, you will be waiting until the new year as American network The Cw is on its annual Christmas break. Thankfully, we know when Riverdale will be returning to Netflix, but sadly, the wait is rather long.

After nine episodes of more mystery and teen-drama, Riverdale continues to entertain audiences around the world. Based on the Archie Comics of the same name, Riverdale is one of the most popular shows that The CW has to offer.

When is Riverdale season 4: episode 10 coming to Netflix?

It’s been an extremely long wait for the fourth season to return from its winter break but we can confirm that Riverdale season 4 episode 10 arrives tomorrow.

The episode “Varsity Blues” will air on The CW on Wednesday the 22nd of January, 2020 and will be available to stream on Netflix the tomorrow on Thursday the 23rd of January.

What time will Riverdale season 4: episode 10 be on Netflix?

Outside of the US, Riverdale is a Netflix Original and available to stream in multiple regions around the world. This also means that new episodes will arrive at different times, depending on where you are in the world. The further away you are from Los Angeles (Pacific Standard Time), the later in the day you will receive the latest Riverdale episode.

The following time table is what time you can stream season 4, episode 10 on Netflix:

Time Zone Time available to stream British Daylight Savings Time 8:00 AM Central European Time 9:00 AM Eastern European Time 10:00 AM India Standard Time 13:30 PM Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM Australian Eastern Time 19:00 PM New Zealand Day Light Time 21:00 PM

When is the next Break for Riverdale?

If we are to go by the previous two seasons of Riverdale, there should be two more scheduled breaks for season 4.

While the next break hasn’t been declared, the previous seasons have held a break in February. The break will be between two to four weeks. A further break will be scheduled in the Spring during the final few episodes of the season.

How many episodes are there remaining for Riverdale season 4?

If you include the tenth episode of season 4 there are thirteen episodes of Riverdale remaining.

When is Riverdale season 4 coming to Netflix US ?

The fourth season will be coming to Netflix US. Riverdale’s season finale will air sometime in May or June and will be available to stream soon after The CW broadcast.

Are you looking forward to the tenth episode of season 4 of Riverdale? Let us know in the comments below!