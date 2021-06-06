When will ‘Riverdale’ Season 5 be on Netflix?

The Riverdale season 5 release schedule on The CW has been severely disrupted due to the ongoing pandemic which has had an adverse effect on the Netflix release schedule for the fifth season too. Here’s an updated look at when Riverdale season will be on Netflix in the US and everywhere else where the show is marketed as a Netflix Original.

Despite mounting criticisms of Riverdale, the show continues to be popular on Netflix around the world. Riverdale featured prominently in the Netflix US top 10 shortly after season 4 dropped between May 15th, 2020, and eventually dropped out of the top 10 on June 11th, 2020.

The series has also featured in the Netflix top 10s in countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands, India, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

We’ve already had a few big bits of news for the fifth season including that Drew Ray Tanner has been promoted to series regular plus Erinn Westbrook who’s featured in Glee will be featured as a new character for season 5.

Why Riverdale season 5 began Netflix much later in all regions

Riverdale was delayed from its usual October release schedule on The CW.

This should come as no surprise as productions for TV series around the world came to a halt due to COVID-19 and even saw a reduced episode count for Riverdale season 4.

The new season did eventually start filming in August 2020 according to ProductionWeekly. It didn’t actually occur until later in September 2020 according to sources. The series has also stopped production at least once due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

After a long wait, the show finally began airing in the US on January 20th, 2021.

Riverdale season 5 will feature a 3-month hiatus

Episodes 1 through 11 will release between January and early April 2021 but will then take a three-month hiatus according to reports.

The show is now due to come back on August 11th, 2021.

The town won't save itself. New episodes return Wednesday, August 11. Stream the latest episodes free only on The CW: https://t.co/LWIRBSp7Ue #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/SsrMHBd2yW — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) April 29, 2021

Riverdale Season 5 Netflix Original Release Schedule

In essentially all Netflix international territories, Riverdale continues and will continue to be a Netflix Original title going into season 5.

As you may know, Netflix releases Riverdale episodes shortly after its US premiere on The CW. That will start to happen again in January 2021.

New episodes will air in the US on Wednesdays before arriving on Netflix the following morning (typically around 8 AM GMT).

Episode Number US Release Netflix Original Release Date 501 January 20th, 2021 January 21st, 2021 502 January 27th, 2021 January 28th, 2021 503 February 3rd, 2021 February 4th, 2021 504 February 10th February 11th 505 February 17th February 18th 506 February 24th February 25th 507 March 10th March 11th 508 March 17th March 18th 509 March 24th March 25th 510 March 31st April 1st 511 April 7th April 8th 512 August 11th August 12th 513 August 18th August 19th 514 TBD TBD 515 TBD TBD 516 TBD TBD 517 TBD TBD 518 TBD TBD 519 TBD TBD

When will Riverdale season 5 be on Netflix in the United States?

The US will have even longer to wait for season 5. Season 4 arrived on Netflix around a week after its season finale in May 2020.

With the release now pushed back three months (and the added hiatus) you can probably expect the new series to arrive on Netflix US between August or October 2021 at the earliest.

We did predict we could get the first half early but that’s yet to come to fruition meaning we’re having to wait for the entirety of the season before it hits Netflix.

If you’re worried about Riverdale potentially leaving Netflix US, don’t stress as it’s due to stay on Netflix for the show’s lifetime plus a number of years thereafter.

Also if you’re wondering about the future of Riverdale, it got renewed for a sixth season in February 2021.

Are you looking forward to watching Riverdale season 5 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.