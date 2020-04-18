‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix US in May 2020

Riverdale has finally gotten a Netflix US release date for its fourth season. Every episode of season 4 will be made available in the US from May 14th, 2020.

The popular show from The CW continues to be one of the network’s biggest hits despite many claiming its jumped the shark and gone nuts.

The fourth season carries on from chapter 58 and the season premiere sees the gang and town prepare for Independence Day.

All three previous seasons are currently available on Netflix globally.

Unlike most regions outside the US who are treated to weekly releases of Riverdale, the US has to wait until it has concluded on The CW. Once shows have wrapped up on The CW, they arrive on Netflix eight days later.

Will all episodes of Riverdale season 4 be on Netflix?

Now it’s worth noting that it looks like only episodes 1-19 will be added to Netflix in May 2020. As you’re probably acutely aware, TV productions have been royally messed up by the coronavirus lockdown and due to the nature of Riverdale and how its shot, it won’t be able to close out its season with the additional three episodes taking it up to its regular 22.

Episode 19 is currently scheduled to air on The CW on May 6th, 2020 then arrives on Netflix 8 days after (as per other CW shows).

We suspect Netflix will get the later three episodes further down the line and as when they’re finished. With all productions closed for the foreseeable future, who knows when that will be.

While you’re waiting for Riverdale season 4 to hit Netflix, you should also make your way through the fellow Archie comics series currently available on Netflix, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Are you looking forward to watching the latest season of Riverdale on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.