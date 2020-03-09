Riverdale Season 4 Netflix Release Schedule

Riverdale is soon returning on The CW for season 4. In this Netflix release schedule, we’ll cover when season 4 of Riverdale will be on Netflix in the United States and in other regions where it is a Netflix Original.

After a bizarre and often hectic season 3, we’ve been left with even more questions to be answered for the fourth season of Riverdale.

Despite what many have perceived to be a very up and down previous season, it has done nothing to sedate the popularity of Riverdale. Arguably one of the most popular teen-dramas to date, the CW struck gold with their adaptation of the classic Archie Comic which is seeing a spin-off releasing this year (which sadly won’t be on Netflix).

Season 4 of Riverdale started up on The CW again on October 9th, 2019 and is currently scheduled to air its season 4 season finale on May 13th, 2020. The future of Riverdale is secure too as it has already been renewed for season 5.

When will Riverdale Season 4 be coming to Netflix US?

Subscribers in the US won’t be receiving episodes on a weekly basis unlike some of its international counterparts (see below).

Riverdale season 4 will eventually arrive on Netflix US, but the season will have to air fully on The CW before it arrives. Like the seasons that came before Netflix will receive the latest season of Riverdale roughly eight days after the airing of the finale.

With the series set to wrap on episode 22 on May 13th, 2020 that means we’re currently expecting season 4 of Riverdale to be on Netflix in the US on May 21st, 2020. That’s a Thursday in case you’re planning ahead.

As always, release dates are subject to change and we should get an official release date for Netflix towards the end of April 2020.

You may have seen rumors that Riverdale could leave Netflix in the United States but this isn’t the case.

Riverdale Netflix Original Release Schedule

It is well known that outside of the US that Riverdale is an international Netflix Original. The series is also one of the most popular Originals streamed across the globe.

Episodes of Riverdale season 4 will arrive week to week and will arrive the following day after airing in the US. The first episode of season 4 has already premiered on October 9th, this means Netflix received the first episode on October 10th.

With a total of 22 episodes, we know that the finale will arrive sometime in May 2020:

Episode US Air Date Netflix Release Date S4xE1 October 9th, 2019 October 10th, 2019 S4xE2 October 16th, 2019 October 17th, 2019 S4xE3 October 23rd, 2019 October 24th, 2019 S4xE4 October 30th, 2019 October 31st, 2019 S4xE5 November 6th, 2019 November 7th, 2019 S4xE6 November 13th, 2019 November 14th, 2019 S4xE7 November 20th, 2019 November 21st, 2019 S4xE8 December 4th, 2019 December 5th, 2019 S4xE9 December 11th, 2019 December 12th, 2019 S4xE10 January 22nd, 2020 January 23rd, 2020 S4xE11 January 29th, 2020 January 30th, 2020 S4xE12 February 5th, 2020 February 6th, 2020 S4xE13 February 12th February 13th S4xE14 February 26th February 27th S4xE15 March 4th March 5th S4xE16 March 11th March 12th S4xE17 April 8th April 9th S4xE18 TBC TBC S4xE19 TBC TBC S4xE20 TBC TBC S4xE21 TBC TBC S4xE22 TBC TBC

Riverdale infamously has many breaks in between episodes so don’t panic if the latest episode hasn’t arrived as it likely hasn’t even aired yet.

What regions will be streaming Riverdale season 4 weekly?

Regions that’ll get weekly episodes of Riverdale season 4 includes but is not limited to:

Australia

Canada

Mainland Europe

The United Kingdom

India

Singapore

South America

30 Netflix regions in total air Riverdale as a Netflix Original.

