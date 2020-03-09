Riverdale Season 4 Netflix Release Schedule

Riverdale is soon returning on The CW for season 4. In this Netflix release schedule, we’ll cover when season 4 of Riverdale will be on Netflix in the United States and in other regions where it is a Netflix Original.
After a bizarre and often hectic season 3, we’ve been left with even more questions to be answered for the fourth season of Riverdale.
Despite what many have perceived to be a very up and down previous season, it has done nothing to sedate the popularity of Riverdale. Arguably one of the most popular teen-dramas to date, the CW struck gold with their adaptation of the classic Archie Comic which is seeing a spin-off releasing this year (which sadly won’t be on Netflix).
Season 4 of Riverdale started up on The CW again on October 9th, 2019 and is currently scheduled to air its season 4 season finale on May 13th, 2020. The future of Riverdale is secure too as it has already been renewed for season 5.
When will Riverdale Season 4 be coming to Netflix US?
Subscribers in the US won’t be receiving episodes on a weekly basis unlike some of its international counterparts (see below).
Riverdale season 4 will eventually arrive on Netflix US, but the season will have to air fully on The CW before it arrives. Like the seasons that came before Netflix will receive the latest season of Riverdale roughly eight days after the airing of the finale.
With the series set to wrap on episode 22 on May 13th, 2020 that means we’re currently expecting season 4 of Riverdale to be on Netflix in the US on May 21st, 2020. That’s a Thursday in case you’re planning ahead.
As always, release dates are subject to change and we should get an official release date for Netflix towards the end of April 2020.
You may have seen rumors that Riverdale could leave Netflix in the United States but this isn’t the case.
Riverdale Netflix Original Release Schedule
It is well known that outside of the US that Riverdale is an international Netflix Original. The series is also one of the most popular Originals streamed across the globe.
Episodes of Riverdale season 4 will arrive week to week and will arrive the following day after airing in the US. The first episode of season 4 has already premiered on October 9th, this means Netflix received the first episode on October 10th.
With a total of 22 episodes, we know that the finale will arrive sometime in May 2020:
|Episode
|US Air Date
|Netflix Release Date
|S4xE1
|October 9th, 2019
|October 10th, 2019
|S4xE2
|October 16th, 2019
|October 17th, 2019
|S4xE3
|October 23rd, 2019
|October 24th, 2019
|S4xE4
|October 30th, 2019
|October 31st, 2019
|S4xE5
|November 6th, 2019
|November 7th, 2019
|S4xE6
|November 13th, 2019
|November 14th, 2019
|S4xE7
|November 20th, 2019
|November 21st, 2019
|S4xE8
|December 4th, 2019
|December 5th, 2019
|S4xE9
|December 11th, 2019
|December 12th, 2019
|S4xE10
|January 22nd, 2020
|January 23rd, 2020
|S4xE11
|January 29th, 2020
|January 30th, 2020
|S4xE12
|February 5th, 2020
|February 6th, 2020
|S4xE13
|February 12th
|February 13th
|S4xE14
|February 26th
|February 27th
|S4xE15
|March 4th
|March 5th
|S4xE16
|March 11th
|March 12th
|S4xE17
|April 8th
|April 9th
|S4xE18
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE19
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE20
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE21
|TBC
|TBC
|S4xE22
|TBC
|TBC
Riverdale infamously has many breaks in between episodes so don’t panic if the latest episode hasn’t arrived as it likely hasn’t even aired yet.
What regions will be streaming Riverdale season 4 weekly?
Regions that’ll get weekly episodes of Riverdale season 4 includes but is not limited to:
- Australia
- Canada
- Mainland Europe
- The United Kingdom
- India
- Singapore
- South America
30 Netflix regions in total air Riverdale as a Netflix Original.
Are you looking forward to the release of Riverdale Season 4?