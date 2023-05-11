Seasons 1-2 of ‘The Mick’ Headed for Netflix in June 2023

Netflix in the United States will be picking up both seasons of the Fox sitcom series, The Mick, which aired between 2017 and 2018. All 37 episodes will touch down on June 1st, 2023.

Starring Kaitlin Olson of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame, The Mick is a chaotic comedy series that revolves around the life of Mickey, a free-spirited and unconventional woman who is suddenly thrust into parenthood when she becomes the guardian of her wealthy sister’s spoiled children.

Alongside Olson, the series starred Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carla Jimenez, Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton, and Scott MacArthur.

In May 2018, Fox had announced that the show would not be returning for any third season.

Although the series aired on Fox, 20th Century Fox Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, and BingBangBoom Productions were ultimately behind the show.

Since airing on Fox, the show has resided on streaming exclusively on Hulu, which continues to stream both seasons at the time of publishing. It’s unclear whether the show will eventually now depart there in the coming weeks and months.

Now it turns out that Netflix will be surprisingly licensing the series starting June 1st, with the page for the show stating that “Seasons” are coming.

According to our research, only Netflix in the United States is currently set to receive both seasons with places like the United Kingdom and Canada not including the title in their Worth the Wait lineups.

The news of The Mick coming to Netflix comes just a day after Disney announced it would be removing some of its content from its own platforms and comes as 20th Television opens itself up more to the market. In recent years, Disney and its subsidiaries had all but stopped licensing and producing content for rival services.

In recent months, we’ve learned of the new comedy project coming to Netflix exclusively from 20th Television in the form of comedy series tentatively called Shiksa starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell.

Of course, two projects from 20th Television for Netflix also remain in limbo in the form of Ryan Murphy’s Ratched (which was renewed for a second season but has yet to materialize) and The Politician.

Will you be checking out The Mick on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.