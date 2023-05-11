new documentaries coming to netflix in summer 2023

It’s going to be a busy and memorable summer of new documentaries on Netflix. Over the next few months, we’ll see a brand new season of Our Planet, a docuseries from two-time Superbowl-winning QB Patrick Mahomes, crimes docs, and more!

In the preview below are all of the documentaries that are currently listed to be released by Netflix between June 1st, 2023, and August 31st, 2023.

As always, every release date is subject to change, this means some of the documentaries in the preview below may be pushed back to later release dates.

Article Continues Below...

Documentary Netflix Release Dates TBC

Quarterback – Brand new NFL documentary that follows three of the NFL’s most elite Quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons.

Break Point (Part 2)

Episodes: 5

Genre: Sports, Tennis | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: June 2023

Netflix has fast become the home for the best sporting docuseries around. Thanks to the very fruitful relationship between Netflix and F1: Drive to Survive producers Box to Box Films, we get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to some of the sport’s biggest stars, and drama behind the action at the sport’s most important tournaments on the Tennis calendar.

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1)

Episodes: 8 |

Genre: Cycling, Sports | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: June 8th, 2023

One of the world’s biggest annual sporting events, the Tour de France is a must-watch for any avid cyclist. The details of scarce on what to expect from the series, however, we do know the documentary team will be following the journey of eight teams that are taking part in the most challenging bike race of the year. If the series is presented in the same way as Drive to Survive, then we may be in for a real treat.

Arnold (Miniseries)

Episodes: 3

Genre: Biography | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: June 7th, 2023

Entirely based on the career of Arnold Schwarzenegger, this docuseries will showcase his origins from the Austrian countryside with big dreams of stardom, to becoming one of America’s most celebrated film stars.

Our Planet 2 (Miniseries)

Episodes: 4

Genre: Nature | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: June 14th, 2023

As one of the most awe-inspiring and beautiful docuseries to ever be produced, we’ve waited a long time for the second iteration of Our Planet. The incredible team of Silverback Films once again traverses through the different realms of the animal kingdom, capturing footage beautifully mind-blowing footage of the creatures of the planet, great and small.

Take Care of Maya

Director: Henry Roosevelt

Genre: Medical | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: June 19th, 2023

When nine-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016, nothing could have prepared her or her family for what they were about to go through. As the medical team tried to understand her rare illness, they began to question the basic truths that bound the Kowalskis together. Suddenly, Maya was in state custody – despite two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home. The story of the Kowalski family – as told in their own words – will change the way you look at children’s healthcare forever.

Wham!

Director: Chris Smith

Genre: Music | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: July 5th, 2023

In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers – George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless and classic pop songs. Hit after hit – “Club Tropicana,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “I’m Your Man” and of course “Last Christmas.” Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China.It was a time that both encapsulated and epitomized not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. WHAM! is a feature length documentary that captures this magical time, from director Chris Smith (Tiger King, Sr.) and producers John Battsek (The Deepest Breath) and Simon Halfon (Supersonic) With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews. WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars.

The Deepest Breath!

Director: Laura McGann

Genre: Freediving, Sport | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: July 19th, 2023

A champion freediver trains to break a world record with the help of an expert safety diver, and the two form an emotional bond that feels like fate. This heart-stopping film follows the paths they took to meet at the pinnacle of the freediving world, documenting the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing a dream through the silent depths of the ocean.

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders

Director: María Jose Cuevas

Genre: Crime | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: July 27th, 2023

“The decade of the 2000s began in the then Federal District, with a series of murders that put the capital’s police in jeopardy: old women strangled in their own homes. The profile of the victims provokes social indignation and media attention never seen before. The Attorney General’s Office poured all its resources and efforts into capturing the first serial killer in the history of Mexico. Witnesses define him as a tall, robust, and strong person who pretends to be a nurse to gain the trust of his victims. After more than forty homicides, several failed arrests, and multiple contradictions, a woman is arrested in January 2006 in broad daylight, while fleeing the scene of the crime. Her name, is Juana Barraza, known in wrestling as “La Dama del Silencio” and baptized in the media as “The Little Old Ladykiller”. A nickname that is already part of Mexico’s black history and its incomparable popular culture.”

What documentaries are you going to be watching on Netflix this Summer? Let us know in the comments below!