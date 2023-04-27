Adam Brody Joins Kristen Bell in Erin Foster Netflix Comedy Series

Netflix has just confirmed that Adam Brody will join Kristen Bell in its untitled comedy series from Erin Foster, known for its previous working title, Shiksa.

First revealed in August 2022, we last got news for the series on March 1st, confirming that Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Veronica Mars) had been cast as Joanne described as an “irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman.”

Brody, best known for his role as Seth Cohen on the TV show The O.C., has become a highly sought-after talent in Hollywood. Brody recently starred in the limited series Fleishman is in Trouble for FX and the recent theatrical DC film release Shazam! Fury of the Gods where he plays “Superhero Freddy” and will soon be seen in a reboot of the classic film River Wild alongside Leighton Meester and Taran Killam for Universal 1440 Entertainment.

In the new series, Brody has been cast as a rabbi called Noah. Described as charming, he’s a man that’s stuck in his ways and used to playing things safe. However, his life stumbles after meeting a brutally honest and provocative Joanne (played by Bell), totally upending his safe life plan.

Brody is represented by United Talent Agency (UTA).

20th Television is producing the series for Netflix in association with Steven Levitan Productions, with Erin Foster serving as executive producer and writer.

Executive producers include Steven Levitan (Modern Family, Reboot), Craig DiGregorio (Kevin Can F**k Himself), Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, and Danielle Stokdyk. Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman are executive producers on behalf of 3arts.

It remains unclear whether the Foster sisters will star in the show as we’ve previously hinted.

Are you looking forward to the yet-to-be-titled Erin Foster Netflix comedy series currently in pre-production at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.