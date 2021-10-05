Are Seasons 1-5 of ‘The Resident’ on Netflix?

The Resident is back in 2021 for its fifth season on Fox and still is not available on Netflix around the globe. Here’s why The Resident isn’t on Netflix, where you can stream it instead and some alternative Netflix suggestions.

Originally scheduled to release on Showtime, the show eventually made its way onto Fox where it’s released new seasons every year since 2018.

Season 5 of The Resident kicked off on Fox from September 21st and is set to consist of 23 episodes.

The Resident is set in a hospital where we follow a young doctor who’s learning from one of the best in the business. The show is a mix between House (a previous Fox show) and Grey’s Anatomy.

Why ‘The Resident’ isn’t on Netflix in the United States

So as you’ve probably gathered since you’re here, The Resident is now on Netflix.

The show was distributed by 20th Television before being moved under the Disney–ABC Domestic Television banner. That should give you a good idea already but let’s dive a little deeper.

Netflix in the US dropped its ties with Fox in the summer of 2017 and has since lost most of the network’s main shows like Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy and Prison Break, just to name a few. Most of their titles moved over to Hulu and conveniently, that is also the streaming home (other than the ad-supported Fox site) of The Resident where all 5 seasons are available.

Given Disney is going toe-to-toe with Netflix, there’s a zero percent chance of Disney choosing to license out The Resident.

Other Regions of Netflix

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t managed to grab the rights to the show in other regions either. Let’s quickly take you through where The Resident is streaming instead in the main English-speaking languages.

In the United Kingdom, we did expect to find the show on NowTV but it’s not there meaning you’ll have to rely on video-on-demand services. The same also applies to Canada and Australia with no network picking the show up.

Also in recent years, since the release of Disney+, the show has found its way onto the Dissney+ Star tile area.

So, in conclusion. The Resident isn’t on Netflix and won’t be into the future.

The good news is that Netflix in many regions still carries ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and over the past year, many regions of Netflix has licensed Chicago Med.