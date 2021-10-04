Netflix’s Online Shop Launches ‘Squid Game’ Merchandise Collection

Cashing in on the seemingly overnight success of Squid Game, Netflix has added a collection of merchandise to its online shop which launched earlier in 2021.

Netflix launched its new online store powered by Shopify in June 2021 which launched with a slew of collections including Lupin and Yasuke merchendise.

At the time of launching the Netflix shop, Netflix said the shop was designed “to give fans a new way to connect with their favorite stories, and to introduce them to the next wave of artists and designers who embrace the power of storytelling in all its forms.”

Since the initial launched several collections but now, they’ve launched a collection for its Korean series which is taking over the world and on track to become Netflix’s biggest hit.

The new collection sees 10 products available with the vast majority being T-shirt designs from the show. You can get a T-shirt with the 456 number embroided which fans of the show will know that’s the number assigned to the main protagonist.

One of the T-shirts allows you to change the design with the options of choosing from the various games featured within the show.

On the shopfront for the collection it states:

“Accept the invitation at your own risk. If you’re like us and love Squid Game, you’ve come to the right place — and the stakes aren’t as high. Customize your special apparel with designs inspired by the show.”

Prices for the range begin at $34.95 for a standard T-shirt up to $49.95 for the hoodie.

Sadly, the Netflix shop is only available for residents in the United States. We at What’s on Netflix, who are based in the United Kingdom, did manage to get an intermediary company to get a package shipped from the US to the UK but at great effort and cost to the point where we couldn’t recommend it.

Elsewhere, however, Netflix has partnered with Zavvi in the United Kingdom to sell Squid Game merchandise which includes shoes. Pop-up shops in locations such as Paris have also appeared.

Netflix also recently launched a Sex Education storefront with hoodies and T-shirts. They’re customizable in the sense you’re able to change the school’s logo and color.

According to Similarweb.com after an initial buzz, Netflix’s shop traffic has dropped substantially. In June 2021, the website clocked 810,000 visits with that plummeting to 95,000 for the entirety of August 2021. SimilarWeb’s data is not pinpoint accurate but does provide accurate traffic trends for a website.

60% of that traffic is direct (people typing in Netflix.shop into their web browser) with 17% social media, 11.5% search, and 10% referral traffic.

As we discussed above, international availability on shipping is a major barrier to the store’s success alongside issues that most Netflixers still don’t know the store even exists.

Will you be picking up any of the new Squid Game merch on Netflix’s shop? Let us know in the comments down below.