Sofia Carson Netflix Movie ‘Purple Hearts’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its library of Young Adult content, Netflix is teaming up with singer and actress Sofia Carson for Purple Hearts, a romance movie about two star-crossed lovers, based on Tess Wakefield’s novel of the same name.

Director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum is set to helm Purple Hearts for Netflix. Rosenbaum has been a prominent figure in the TV branch of directing having worked on episodes of such shows as 90210, MacGyver, Pretty Little Liars, The Resident and more. She has commented on the movie:

“Purple Hearts provides hope that two people with such differing world views, stuck in the same place, forced to fight the same fight, might be able to learn a little about each other’s beliefs, get over their own bullshit, start to understand each other and just maybe fall in love. It’s a very timely, emotional story – truly a romance for the ages.”

The script for the movie was developed by Tony Award-nominee Kyle Jarrow (Valor) and Liz Garcia (The Lifeguard). Purple Hearts is produced by Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton of YA book to screen specialists Alloy Entertainment, known for content including Everything, Everything, Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars and The Vampire Diaries. Dutton has also shared her comments on working on Purple Hearts:

“Purple Hearts is a celebration of music, humanity and heart. This is a timely love story about two people who come together in spite of their differences and against all odds. We are confident this story will resonate with audiences around the world and anyone who has ever been in love.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Purple Hearts:

What’s the plot of Purple Hearts?

Here is the logline for Netflix’s Purple Hearts as seen in Production Weekly.

Cassie Salazar and Luke Morrow couldn’t be more different. Sharp-witted Cassie works nights at a bar in Austin, Texas to make ends meet while pursuing her dream of becoming a singer/songwriter. Luke is an Army trainee, about to ship out for duty, who finds comfort in the unswerving discipline of service. But a chance encounter at Cassie’s bar changes the course of both their lives. Cassie is drowning in medical bills after being diagnosed with diabetes. When she runs into her old friend Frankie, now enlisted in the Army, she proposes a deal: she’ll marry him in exchange for better medical insurance and they can split the increased paycheck that comes with having a “family.” When Frankie declines, his attractive but frustratingly intense friend Luke volunteers to marry Cassie instead. What she doesn’t know is that he has desperate reasons of his own to get married. In this unforgettable love story, Cassie and Luke must set aside their differences to make it look like a real marriage…unless, somewhere along the way, it becomes one.

Who is cast in Purple Hearts?

Singer and actress Sofia Carson is set to lead Purple Hearts along with rising star Charles Melton, who is best known for his role as Reggie Mantle in Riverdale. Besides acting, Carson will write and perform the movie’s original soundtrack.

What’s the production status of Purple Hearts?

Netflix’s Purple Hearts is set to enter production in August 2021 according to issue 1253 of Production Weekly. Filming will take place in Riverside and San Diego, California.

What’s the release date of Purple Hearts?

Netflix hasn’t set an official release date for Purple Hearts as of yet, but it is expected to drop on the streamer sometime in 2022.