Steven Yeun’s A24 Netflix Series ‘Beef’: What We Know So Far

Expanding its collection of the Asian-American experience, Netflix has acquired the rights to the 10-episode 30-minute dramedy called Beef from A24 and creator Sung-Jin Lee (Silicon Valley, Dave, Tuca & Bertie). The project comes attached with big names Steven Yeun and Ali Wong who have already been signed for the lead roles.

Editor’s Note: This preview was first published in June 2021 and updated in October 2021 to reflect new developments.

Sung-Jin Lee shared his comments on this project in a Netflix press release:

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them. I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

Jinny Howe, Vice-President of Drama Development and Original Series at Netflix also commented:

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will also be executive producers on the series. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Beef:

What’s the plot of Beef?

Not much is known about the plot of Beef apart from its official logline from Netflix:

“Beef follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.”

Who is cast in Beef?

Netflix announced on March 24, 2021 that Oscar nominee Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will lead the cast of Beef. Yeun is best known for playing Glenn in AMC’s The Walking Dead and most recently his role in Minari, for which he received a nomination for Best Actor. Wong is best known for her roles in such projects as Always Be My Maybe, Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife and she is also the author of the best-selling novel Dear Girls.

How many episodes will be in Season 1 of Beef?

Netflix’s Beef will have 10 episodes with each of them consisting of 30 minutes.

What’s the production status of Beef?

The project is still in the early stages and was just pitched in March 2021 to a handful of big-time bidders including Amazon and Apple with Netflix ultimately prevailing at the auction.

In October 2021, we learned that production is currently being scheduled to begin in Q1 2022.

Now, in December 2021 thanks to new production listings, we can confirm that production is penciled in to take place between January 31st to May 10th, 2022.

When will Beef be released on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t revealed the production window for Beef, but it is safe to say that it will be dropped sometime in 2022.