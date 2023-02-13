78 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in March 2023

With March only a handful of weeks away we’ve got our first peek at what movies and TV shows will be leaving the Netflix Canada library.

In case you missed it we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in March 2023.

There are plenty of movies leaving the Canadian library at the start of the month, but some of the biggest losses will be the handful of television shows leaving, such as Schitt’s Creek, Heartland, and Murdoch Mysteries.

54 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on March 1st, 2023

3 From Hell (2019)

A Monster Calls (2016)

The American (2010)

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Chalet Girl (2011)

Collateral (2004)

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Connected (2021)

Constantine (2005)

Dead Man Down (2013)

Dog Pound (2010)

Driven (2018)

Enough (2002)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Fair Game (2010)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Gold Statue (2019)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia (2013)

Hit & Run (2012)

In the Shadow of Iris (2016) N

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Jackal (1997)

Jarhead (2005)

Judwaa 2 (2017)

Kambill: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Leap Year (2010)

Love Beats Rhymes (2016)

The Miracle Season (2018)

My Best Friend’s Girl (2008)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Primal Fear (1996)

Rush Hour (1998)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Savages (2012)

SAW 3 (2006)

Schubert In Love (2016)

The Scorpion King (2002)

Second Act (2018)

She’s All That (1999)

Shubh Aarambh (2017)

Soldier (1998)

Source Code (2011)

Tower Heist (2011)

Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2016)

Voulez-vous rire avec moi ce soir? (2018)

Waterworld (1995)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

10 TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on March 2nd, 2023

The Coroner (4 Seasons)

The Great Canadian Baking Show (5 Seasons)

Heartland (15 Seasons)

Kim’s Convenience (5 Seasons)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

Moonshine (1 Season)

Murdoch Mysteries (15 Seasons)

Sammy and Co (1 Season)

Schitt’s Creek (6 Seasons)

When Calls the Heart (5 Seasons)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on March 4th, 2023:

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on March 5th, 2023:

Vice (2018)

Yes, God, Yes (2020)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix Canada on March 6th, 2023:

The Casketeers (Season 1) N

3 Movies and TV Show Leaving Netflix Canada on March 6th, 2023:

Borderliner (1 Season) N

Hap and Leonard (3 Seasons)

Hunter Hunter (2020)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on March 8th, 2023:

Every Day (2018)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix Canada on March 8th, 2023:

Bad Guys: Vile City (2018)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on March 10th, 2023:

Son of Adam (2018)

8 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on March 12th, 2023:

Hard to Kill (1990)

Justine (2019)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (2019)

The Pelican Beef (1993)

The Specialist (1994)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in March 2o23? Let us know in the comments below!