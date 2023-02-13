Netflix to Stream Police Procedural ’19-2′ From February 2023

Netflix has picked up the license to stream multiple seasons of the hit Canadian police procedural drama series 19-2 and will begin streaming them from February 27th, 2023.

Developed by Bruce M. Smith, the series is based on the show of the same name that originally aired in France. The series is set in Montréal and follows the professional and personal lives of patrol officers from the Montréal Police Service’s Station 19, which covers an inner-city area of the City.

Four seasons aired in Canada (on Bravo for the first three and CTV for the final season) between 2014 and 2017.

Multiple seasons of 19-2 are set to hit Netflix on February 27th, 2023. Multiple regions are set to receive the show, including Netflix in the United States and the United Kingdom.

It’s unclear exactly how many seasons will hit Netflix, but given the terminology, at the very least, it’ll be seasons 1 and 2 added to the service.

This isn’t the first time 19-2 has streamed in the United States. The series previously streamed at Acorn TV, AMC Networks British focused streamer where seasons 1-2 are still streaming reportedly through 2030.

The NYTimes reviewed the show back in 2016 when the show first hit Acorn TV, calling it a “slow burn” but added:

“There are tropes in “19-2” — the police genre is too crowded for there not to be — but the writing is sublime, turning each episode into a sort of tone poem, a slice of urban and police life carefully observed. The series is in the tradition of shows like “The Wire,” portraying law enforcement less flashily and less noisily than others, and thus more accurately.”

Julia Alexander, now at Parrot Analytics, has written in the past about how Netflix needs more procedurals like Criminal Minds and NCIS (which have been huge rating drivers according to Nielsen data).

This is evidenced in 2023, with Netflix licensing seasons 1-2 of New Amsterdam from the beginning of the year in the United States and has been featured in the TV top 10s ever since.

Will you be checking out this new cop drama coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.