Netflix Adds Yang Chaoyue and Winwin C-Drama ‘Sunshine Through the Rain’, With New Episodes Weekly

Netflix’s C-drama haul for 2026 just got a little sunnier (and a little wetter). The streamer has picked up Sunshine Through the Rain, the new campus romance starring Yang Chaoyue and Dong Sicheng (better known to K-pop fans as Winwin), and the first three episodes are streaming now, with more episodes set to drop weekly.

It’s been a hugely busy year for licensed Chinese dramas on Netflix. Since The Vendetta of An began rolling out weekly back in December 2025, we’ve seen the streamer add Unveil: Jadewind, Pursuit of Jade in March, Veil of Shadows in April, Ashes to Crown in June, The Early Spring in August, Irreplaceable in late September and, most recently, Where the Mask Ends in October.

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What makes Sunshine Through the Rain stand out from that pack is where it comes from. Many of Netflix’s recent pickups, including Ashes to Crown, The Early Spring and Where the Mask Ends, were licensed from YOUKU, whereas this one hails from MGTV (Mango TV), where it’s airing alongside Hunan TV in China.

What is Sunshine Through the Rain about?

Known in China as 今天是太阳雨 (also translated as Solar Rain Today or It’s Sunny and Rainy Today), the series is a rivals-to-lovers youth drama set at the fictional Qingyi University.

Here’s the official Netflix logline:

Struggling with family debt, biology student Zheng Yu fights for a scholarship while developing an unexpected bond with academic rival Chen Yanzhou.

Zheng Yu is juggling part-time jobs, her studies and her family’s mounting money troubles, while Chen Yanzhou has withdrawn into himself following the death of his older brother. Despite taking a year out, he returns to campus and promptly takes the top spot in the class, making him the one obstacle standing between Zheng Yu and the scholarship she desperately needs. Naturally, the rivalry slowly turns into something much warmer as the two become a light in each other’s lives.

The series is directed by Mao Deshu, the filmmaker behind the much-loved youth drama When I Fly Towards You. It’s produced by Linmon Pictures (the studio behind Nothing But Thirty and Twenty Your Life On) alongside MGTV.

Who stars in Sunshine Through the Rain?

Yang Chaoyue, who shot to fame on the 2018 idol competition show Produce 101 China, leads as Zheng Yu. Opposite her is Dong Sicheng (Winwin), the former NCT and WayV member, as Chen Yanzhou.

Rounding out the cast are Ding Jiali, Tian Xiaojie, Sun Ning, Liu Jiaxi, Sun Yushu, Chen Tianming, Li Yuzhen and Zhang Simin.

Sunshine Through the Rain Netflix release schedule

The first three episodes are now available to stream on Netflix, with the drama joining the library in the United States and many other regions. In China, the series runs for 24 episodes, so there’s plenty more to come, and Netflix will add new episodes each week as they roll out in China.

Here’s what’s available so far:

Episode 1: Off the Curve (46 minutes) – Overworked Zheng Yu fights to stay afloat financially, while an awkward rainy-day encounter leaves her wary of returning student Chen Yanzhou.

(46 minutes) – Overworked Zheng Yu fights to stay afloat financially, while an awkward rainy-day encounter leaves her wary of returning student Chen Yanzhou. Episode 2: The Driven (52 minutes) – Yu’s honest admission changes Yanzhou’s view of her, while competition for a lab position sparks a growing sense of mutual respect.

(52 minutes) – Yu’s honest admission changes Yanzhou’s view of her, while competition for a lab position sparks a growing sense of mutual respect. Episode 3: Points of Reference (51 minutes) – As Yu juggles schoolwork, part-time jobs and unwanted attention, Yanzhou faces academic setbacks, giving the pair new reasons to join forces.

In addition to the original Mandarin audio, Netflix is offering Spanish (Latin America) and Portuguese (Brazil) dubs. Subtitles are available in Arabic, English, French, Hindi, Polish and Traditional Chinese. Episodes are also available to download for offline viewing.

Netflix has the series listed under its Romantic Drama, Teen and Chinese-language series categories, tagging it as heartfelt, emotional and a first-love story. Early reactions from viewers on MyDramaList have been strong too, with the series sitting at an 8.4/10 rating at the time of writing.

Will you be checking out Sunshine Through the Rain on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.