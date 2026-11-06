Second Trailer for ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ Lands After Playing With IMAX Re-Release

Cliff Booth is back, and this time the trailer isn’t holding back on the language. Netflix has released the second trailer for David Fincher’s The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth online, a red band cut that first played exclusively in front of the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood IMAX re-release last weekend.

When we broke down the 500+ IMAX locations confirmed for the film’s global release earlier this week, we noted that a special trailer was reportedly playing ahead of screenings of Tarantino’s 2019 film. That trailer is now available for everyone to see, and it’s easily the most revealing look at the plot we’ve had yet.

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It’s the second big theatrical tie-in for the film’s marketing campaign. The first official trailer back in September also debuted on the big screen first, playing in front of Resident Evil before Netflix put it online.

What does the new trailer show?

Set to Kool & the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging,” the trailer opens on Cliff waking up in June 1977 to a voiceover recounting that famous story about the stuntman who supposedly kicked Bruce Lee’s ass. Cliff’s response? “It’s been exaggerated a bit over the years.”

The stunt work has dried up. Cliff is now scraping by running a theater projector, tending bar, and working concessions, while doing a few shadier deals on the side. Then comes a message on his answering machine from talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), who represents TV star Charlie Peters (Scott Caan) and wants a meeting “at your earliest convenience.”

Some of this will be familiar from September’s trailer, including Cliff’s dig at his old boss: the reason he stopped working with Rick Dalton is that Rick “got too fat for me to double him anymore.” Sorry, Leo.

Where this trailer goes further is in finally spelling out what Charlie actually wants. He does his own stunts, and Cliff is “too tall,” “too blonde,” and does “handsome,” so it’s not about doubling. As Charlie puts it, he’s killed plenty of people on TV, but Cliff has actually killed people. “This ain’t about stunt work.”

From there, things escalate quickly. The axe-wielding Verdusco brothers (Matt Groove and JB Tadena) break into a house, Charlie suddenly needs a briefcase full of cash, and Cliff is seen stuffing a body into the trunk of a yellow car. Karen is not thrilled, warning Cliff that whatever’s going on, “it’s not good.”

The highlight is the closing scene. When Charlie’s wife Toni (Carla Gugino) asks what the two men were “pow-wowing about,” Cliff improvises a pitch for a TV show about a famous actor and his stunt double, where “the dumbass actor gets involved with some Filipino gangsters and the stuntman has to get him out of it.” That’s the movie’s plot, in Cliff’s own words, played over a rapid-fire montage of car chases, gunfights, and a man crashing through an aquarium.

It’s a fun meta-joke given that, as Fincher recently revealed, the project very nearly was a series before he settled on it being “a long movie.”

We also get looks at Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as screen star Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison and Peter Weller, plus a cameo from Durwood the cat, who Cliff is apparently in charge of feeding. The trailer closes with “Thanksgiving. Only in IMAX.”

How did the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ IMAX re-release do?

Sony’s IMAX re-release of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood returned to theaters on October 30th, a few weeks after Tarantino surprised the crowd at AFI Fest with the first 17 minutes of Cliff Booth following an IMAX screening of the original.

Per Box Office Mojo, the re-release grossed $302,266 domestically across its opening weekend. That’s a modest number on limited IMAX-only screens, but anyone who bought a ticket also got the first look at this new trailer, which was arguably the point.

Want to know more about The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth?

Directed by David Fincher from a script by Quentin Tarantino, the film stars Brad Pitt alongside Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, Karren Karagulian, and Timothy Olyphant.

For the full rundown, check out everything we know about the movie, and if you want to go frame-by-frame, we’ve got a gallery of IMAX stills from the first trailer.

As a reminder, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth opens for an exclusive two-week run in IMAX on November 25th, 2026, though you won’t find it at Regal or Cinemark in the US, with AMC making up the vast majority of American venues. It then streams globally on Netflix from December 23rd, 2026.

What did you think of the red band trailer for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth? Let us know in the comments below!