November kicks off in high gear on Netflix UK with 75 new additions hitting the library this week. Headliners include the explosive return of the British crime thriller Black Doves, the Canadian comedy-drama North of North, and Lee Chang-dong’s Oscar contender Possible Love. The lineup also includes heavy-hitting licensed titles like Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Interstellar, plus a double dose of scares from The Conjuring universe.
First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:
Black Doves (Season 2)
Keira Knightley returns as Helen Webb, now thrust into the political spotlight after her husband’s rise to Prime Minister. Balancing state secrets and a fracturing marriage, Helen faces mounting peril when her handler, Reed, vanishes, leaving her best friend Sam strong-armed into hunting down fellow Black Doves operatives.
Possible Love (2026)
Lee Chang Dong’s Possible Love is arguably Netflix’s best chance at winning an Oscar at next year’s Academy Awards. So far, critics have heaped praise on it, notably for its humane exploration of class dynamics, sharp look into documentary ethics, and wonderful performances from the cast, particularly Sul Kyung Gu and Jeon Do Yeon.
Working-class An Mi Ok and Choi Ho Seok, who have been together since middle school and are parents of a taciturn 10-year-old, still reckon with the fallout from Ho Seok’s firing from his factory job after a violently suppressed labor-union strike. The well-off documentary filmmaker Lee Ye Ji, with her businessman husband, Sang U, decides to make a movie about job layoffs and wants to make Mi Ok and Ho Seok her main subjects.
Interstellar (2014)
Set in a dystopian future where Earth is becoming uninhabitable, former NASA pilot Joseph Cooper leads a team of researchers through a newly discovered wormhole. Their mission is to find a habitable exoplanet and save humanity from extinction, testing the limits of space, time, and enduring human love across the cosmos.
What’s New on Netflix UK This Week
56 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week
- 17 Again (2009) – PG-13 – English
- A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011) – R – English
- Anger Management (2003) – PG-13 – English
- Annabelle (2014) – R – English
- Annabelle: Creation (2017) – R – English
- Attarintiki Daredi (2013) – TV-PG – Telugu
- Barbie in the Nutcracker (2026) – TV-Y7 – English
- Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011) – R – English
- Christmas at the Palace (2018) – TV-G – English
- Día de Muertos: Ofrenda (2026) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish
- Diwali Diwali (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Hindi
- Dohchay (2015) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Dongala Mutha (2011) – TV-PG – Telugu
- Eega (2012) – TV-PG – Telugu
- Fidaa (2017) – TV-PG – Telugu
- Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story (2026) – TV-MA – English
- Gangster Squad (2013) – R – English
- Heist (2001) – R – English
- High End: The Watch Theft Ring (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- In the Heart of the Sea (2015) – PG-13 – English
- Inception (2010) – PG-13 – English
- Interstellar (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Kauriburi: The Cursed Temple (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Kushi (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Manmarziyaan (2018) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – PG-13 – English
- My Best Friend (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018) – PG-13 – Japanese
- Namo Venkatesa (2010) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- Overacting (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai
- Possible Love (2026) Netflix Original – R – Korean
- Raanjhanaa (2013) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Ramayya Vastavayya (2013) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Ready (2008) – TV-PG – Telugu
- Rockstar (2011) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016) – TV-PG – Telugu
- Sam Smith: Dreams Come True (2015) – TV-PG – English
- Saturday Night (2024) – R – English
- Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013) – TV-PG – Telugu
- Shirdi Sai (2012) – TV-PG – Telugu
- Sindhooram (1997) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Sing (2016) – PG – English
- Sing 2 (2021) – PG – English
- Thammudu (1999) – TV-MA – Telugu
- The Ant Bully (2006) – PG – English
- The Crush (1993) – R – English
- The House (2017) – R – English
- The Pelican Brief (1993) – PG-13 – English
- Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – PG-13 – English
- Yevadu (2014) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Yogi (2007) – TV-MA – Telugu
- Yuddham Sharanam (2017) – TV-MA – Telugu
19 New TV Series Added This Week
- Anaesthesia (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
- Bass X Machina (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Batwheels (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – English
- Black Doves (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Chhota Bheem (Season 20) – TV-PG – Hindi
- Chhota Bheem – Damyaan and Co. (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – India
- Chhota Bheem – Dholakpur Dhamaka (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
- Holiday Magic Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) – TV-MA – English
- KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content (Season 2 – Dance Videos) Netflix Original – TV-G – English
- KPop Demon Hunters PLAYlist (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Merry Little Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English
- North of North (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Sunshine Through the Rain (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Chinese
- Taken: Natalee Holloway (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- The Elf on the Shelf: Scout Elf Squad (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y – English
- The Village: Achiara’s Secret (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
- Under Siege (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Will Trent (Seasons 1-4) – TV-14 – English
Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week
Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-30 to 2026-11-06)
- Collision Course (69 points)
- Heist (43 points)
- Animals (38 points)
- Greenfingers (33 points)
- The Pelican Brief (30 points)
- Annabelle: Creation (29 points)
- Shrek (25 points)
- Surviving Hurricane Otis (23 points)
- Sing 2 (22 points)
- Nowhere to Run (22 points)
- Hubie Halloween (15 points)
- Despicable Me 4 (13 points)
- It Chapter Two (12 points)
- Aliens in the Attic (10 points)
- Nativity! (10 points)
- Far and Away (10 points)
- Halloween (9 points)
- A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (9 points)
- KPop Demon Hunters (5 points)
- Sing (5 points)
- The Conjuring (2 points)
- Shrek 2 (2 points)
- Barbie in the Nutcracker (2 points)
- Halloween Kills (1 points)
- Gajab Raat (1 points)
Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-30 to 2026-11-06)
- The One About Matthew Perry (78 points)
- Nobody Wants This (62 points)
- Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell (45 points)
- The Fall of El Mayo (44 points)
- Lupin (37 points)
- A Couple of Lies (35 points)
- Raw (25 points)
- Beat Luke Littler (23 points)
- The Diplomat (22 points)
- Below (15 points)
- Minimum Wage (11 points)
- WWE SmackDown (10 points)
- Taken: Natalee Holloway (10 points)
- Ghosts (9 points)
- Love Is Blind (6 points)
- Dead-End Job (5 points)
- Ghosts (2 points)
- Will Trent (1 points)