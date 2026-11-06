November kicks off in high gear on Netflix UK with 75 new additions hitting the library this week. Headliners include the explosive return of the British crime thriller Black Doves, the Canadian comedy-drama North of North, and Lee Chang-dong’s Oscar contender Possible Love. The lineup also includes heavy-hitting licensed titles like Christopher Nolan’s Inception and Interstellar, plus a double dose of scares from The Conjuring universe.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Nov 5 Black Doves (Season 2)

Keira Knightley returns as Helen Webb, now thrust into the political spotlight after her husband’s rise to Prime Minister. Balancing state secrets and a fracturing marriage, Helen faces mounting peril when her handler, Reed, vanishes, leaving her best friend Sam strong-armed into hunting down fellow Black Doves operatives.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Nov 6 Possible Love (2026)

Lee Chang Dong’s Possible Love is arguably Netflix’s best chance at winning an Oscar at next year’s Academy Awards. So far, critics have heaped praise on it, notably for its humane exploration of class dynamics, sharp look into documentary ethics, and wonderful performances from the cast, particularly Sul Kyung Gu and Jeon Do Yeon.

Working-class An Mi Ok and Choi Ho Seok, who have been together since middle school and are parents of a taciturn 10-year-old, still reckon with the fallout from Ho Seok’s firing from his factory job after a violently suppressed labor-union strike. The well-off documentary filmmaker Lee Ye Ji, with her businessman husband, Sang U, decides to make a movie about job layoffs and wants to make Mi Ok and Ho Seok her main subjects.

Nov 5 Interstellar (2014)

Set in a dystopian future where Earth is becoming uninhabitable, former NASA pilot Joseph Cooper leads a team of researchers through a newly discovered wormhole. Their mission is to find a habitable exoplanet and save humanity from extinction, testing the limits of space, time, and enduring human love across the cosmos.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

56 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week 17 Again (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011) – R – English

– R – English Anger Management (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Annabelle (2014) – R – English

– R – English Annabelle: Creation (2017) – R – English

– R – English Attarintiki Daredi (2013) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Barbie in the Nutcracker (2026) – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011) – R – English

– R – English Christmas at the Palace (2018) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Día de Muertos: Ofrenda (2026) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish

– TV-G – Spanish Diwali Diwali (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Hindi

– TV-PG – Hindi Dohchay (2015) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Dongala Mutha (2011) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Eega (2012) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Fidaa (2017) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story (2026) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Gangster Squad (2013) – R – English

– R – English Heist (2001) – R – English

– R – English High End: The Watch Theft Ring (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish In the Heart of the Sea (2015) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Inception (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Interstellar (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Kauriburi: The Cursed Temple (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Kushi (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Manmarziyaan (2018) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English My Best Friend (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese

– TV-14 – Portuguese My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018) – PG-13 – Japanese

– PG-13 – Japanese Namo Venkatesa (2010) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Overacting (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Possible Love (2026) Netflix Original – R – Korean

– R – Korean Raanjhanaa (2013) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Ramayya Vastavayya (2013) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Ready (2008) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Rockstar (2011) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Sam Smith: Dreams Come True (2015) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Saturday Night (2024) – R – English

– R – English Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Shirdi Sai (2012) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Sindhooram (1997) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Sing (2016) – PG – English

– PG – English Sing 2 (2021) – PG – English

– PG – English Thammudu (1999) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu The Ant Bully (2006) – PG – English

– PG – English The Crush (1993) – R – English

– R – English The House (2017) – R – English

– R – English The Pelican Brief (1993) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Yevadu (2014) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Yogi (2007) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu Yuddham Sharanam (2017) – TV-MA – Telugu 19 New TV Series Added This Week Anaesthesia (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Bass X Machina (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Batwheels (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Black Doves (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Chhota Bheem (Season 20) – TV-PG – Hindi

– TV-PG – Hindi Chhota Bheem – Damyaan and Co. (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – India

– TV-Y7 – India Chhota Bheem – Dholakpur Dhamaka (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi

– TV-Y7 – Hindi Holiday Magic Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content (Season 2 – Dance Videos) Netflix Original – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English KPop Demon Hunters PLAYlist (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Merry Little Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English North of North (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Sunshine Through the Rain (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Chinese

– TV-14 – Chinese Taken: Natalee Holloway (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Elf on the Shelf: Scout Elf Squad (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English The Village: Achiara’s Secret (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Under Siege (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Will Trent (Seasons 1-4) – TV-14 – English Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-30 to 2026-11-06) Collision Course (69 points) Heist (43 points) Animals (38 points) Greenfingers (33 points) The Pelican Brief (30 points) Annabelle: Creation (29 points) Shrek (25 points) Surviving Hurricane Otis (23 points) Sing 2 (22 points) Nowhere to Run (22 points) Hubie Halloween (15 points) Despicable Me 4 (13 points) It Chapter Two (12 points) Aliens in the Attic (10 points) Nativity! (10 points) Far and Away (10 points) Halloween (9 points) A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (9 points) KPop Demon Hunters (5 points) Sing (5 points) The Conjuring (2 points) Shrek 2 (2 points) Barbie in the Nutcracker (2 points) Halloween Kills (1 points) Gajab Raat (1 points) Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-30 to 2026-11-06) The One About Matthew Perry (78 points) Nobody Wants This (62 points) Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell (45 points) The Fall of El Mayo (44 points) Lupin (37 points) A Couple of Lies (35 points) Raw (25 points) Beat Luke Littler (23 points) The Diplomat (22 points) Below (15 points) Minimum Wage (11 points) WWE SmackDown (10 points) Taken: Natalee Holloway (10 points) Ghosts (9 points) Love Is Blind (6 points) Dead-End Job (5 points) Ghosts (2 points) Will Trent (1 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!