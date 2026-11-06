56 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week

  • 17 Again (2009) – PG-13 – English
  • A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011) – R – English
  • Anger Management (2003) – PG-13 – English
  • Annabelle (2014) – R – English
  • Annabelle: Creation (2017) – R – English
  • Attarintiki Daredi (2013) – TV-PG – Telugu
  • Barbie in the Nutcracker (2026) – TV-Y7 – English
  • Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star (2011) – R – English
  • Christmas at the Palace (2018) – TV-G – English
  • Día de Muertos: Ofrenda (2026) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish
  • Diwali Diwali (2026) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Hindi
  • Dohchay (2015) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • Dongala Mutha (2011) – TV-PG – Telugu
  • Eega (2012) – TV-PG – Telugu
  • Fidaa (2017) – TV-PG – Telugu
  • Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story (2026) – TV-MA – English
  • Gangster Squad (2013) – R – English
  • Heist (2001) – R – English
  • High End: The Watch Theft Ring (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
  • In the Heart of the Sea (2015) – PG-13 – English
  • Inception (2010) – PG-13 – English
  • Interstellar (2014) – PG-13 – English
  • Kauriburi: The Cursed Temple (2026) – TV-14 – Hindi
  • Kushi (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • Manmarziyaan (2018) – TV-14 – Hindi
  • Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – PG-13 – English
  • My Best Friend (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese
  • My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018) – PG-13 – Japanese
  • Namo Venkatesa (2010) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
  • Overacting (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai
  • Possible Love (2026) Netflix Original – R – Korean
  • Raanjhanaa (2013) – TV-14 – Hindi
  • Ramayya Vastavayya (2013) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • Ready (2008) – TV-PG – Telugu
  • Rockstar (2011) – TV-14 – Hindi
  • Sahasam Swasaga Sagipo (2016) – TV-PG – Telugu
  • Sam Smith: Dreams Come True (2015) – TV-PG – English
  • Saturday Night (2024) – R – English
  • Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (2013) – TV-PG – Telugu
  • Shirdi Sai (2012) – TV-PG – Telugu
  • Sindhooram (1997) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • Sing (2016) – PG – English
  • Sing 2 (2021) – PG – English
  • Thammudu (1999) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • The Ant Bully (2006) – PG – English
  • The Crush (1993) – R – English
  • The House (2017) – R – English
  • The Pelican Brief (1993) – PG-13 – English
  • Unprotected: Murder in Galicia (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
  • Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – PG-13 – English
  • Yevadu (2014) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • Yogi (2007) – TV-MA – Telugu
  • Yuddham Sharanam (2017) – TV-MA – Telugu

19 New TV Series Added This Week

  • Anaesthesia (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
  • Bass X Machina (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Batwheels (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – English
  • Black Doves (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Chhota Bheem (Season 20) – TV-PG – Hindi
  • Chhota Bheem – Damyaan and Co. (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – India
  • Chhota Bheem – Dholakpur Dhamaka (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – Hindi
  • Holiday Magic Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English
  • It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) – TV-MA – English
  • KPop Demon Hunters Bonus Content (Season 2 – Dance Videos) Netflix Original – TV-G – English
  • KPop Demon Hunters PLAYlist (Seasons 1-3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
  • Merry Little Playlist (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English
  • North of North (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • Sunshine Through the Rain (Limited Series) – TV-14 – Chinese
  • Taken: Natalee Holloway (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • The Elf on the Shelf: Scout Elf Squad (Seasons 1-2) – TV-Y – English
  • The Village: Achiara’s Secret (Season 1) – TV-14 – Korean
  • Under Siege (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
  • Will Trent (Seasons 1-4) – TV-14 – English

Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-30 to 2026-11-06)

13 Collision Course Netflix Spanish Film October 2026

Picture: Collision Course (2026) is the most popular movies on Netflix UK this week

  1. Collision Course (69 points)
  2. Heist (43 points)
  3. Animals (38 points)
  4. Greenfingers (33 points)
  5. The Pelican Brief (30 points)
  6. Annabelle: Creation (29 points)
  7. Shrek (25 points)
  8. Surviving Hurricane Otis (23 points)
  9. Sing 2 (22 points)
  10. Nowhere to Run (22 points)
  11. Hubie Halloween (15 points)
  12. Despicable Me 4 (13 points)
  13. It Chapter Two (12 points)
  14. Aliens in the Attic (10 points)
  15. Nativity! (10 points)
  16. Far and Away (10 points)
  17. Halloween (9 points)
  18. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas (9 points)
  19. KPop Demon Hunters (5 points)
  20. Sing (5 points)
  21. The Conjuring (2 points)
  22. Shrek 2 (2 points)
  23. Barbie in the Nutcracker (2 points)
  24. Halloween Kills (1 points)
  25. Gajab Raat (1 points)

Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-30 to 2026-11-06)

Most Popular Tv Shows On Netflix Uk This Week November 5 2026

Picture: The One About Matthew Perry (Limited Series) is the most popular TV show on Netflix UK this week

  1. The One About Matthew Perry (78 points)
  2. Nobody Wants This (62 points)
  3. Instadocs: Jane Doe v. Cornell (45 points)
  4. The Fall of El Mayo (44 points)
  5. Lupin (37 points)
  6. A Couple of Lies (35 points)
  7. Raw (25 points)
  8. Beat Luke Littler (23 points)
  9. The Diplomat (22 points)
  10. Below (15 points)
  11. Minimum Wage (11 points)
  12. WWE SmackDown (10 points)
  13. Taken: Natalee Holloway (10 points)
  14. Ghosts (9 points)
  15. Love Is Blind (6 points)
  16. Dead-End Job (5 points)
  17. Ghosts (2 points)
  18. Will Trent (1 points)